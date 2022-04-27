Inspiro Wins Double Honors in 2022 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

MANILA, Philippines, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspiro, the outsourcing specialist, announced today that it was named winner in two award categories in the ninth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. Inspiro received honors in Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice, and Innovative Management in Business Product & Service Industries categories.



The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 20 years.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the winners will be celebrated during a virtual (online) awards ceremony on Wednesday, 29 June.

Inspiro was awarded a Silver Stevie® in the Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice category for championing various CX improvement initiatives and spearheading automation programs for a key client. The company also won a Bronze Stevie® in the Innovative Management in Business Product & Service Industries category for its best-in-class hybrid training solution.

President and CEO Yuji Hamamoto celebrates the wins: "We are honored to be part of this year's esteemed roster of winners. These awards are a testament to our culture of excellence and innovation and our global employees' unwavering dedication to providing excellent service. We share this recognition with our clients who trust us to bring new ideas that will elevate the service and experience for their customers."

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in March and April.

"The ninth edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they have continued to innovate and succeed despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year's winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 29 June."

Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the 29 June awards ceremony, and the list of Stevie Award winners, are available at http://Asia.Stevieawards.com .

About Inspiro

Inspiro is the outsourcing specialist with a network of 32,000 customer champions across 51 strategic locations. We deliver multilingual, end-to-end, value-driven CX solutions to the world's leading brands, enabling our clients to optimize processes, exceed metrics, and surpass overall customer satisfaction.

Inspiro is owned by Relia Inc., a member of Japan's Mitsui Group.