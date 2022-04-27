Gilgamesh Pharma to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 28th

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals, a mental health‐focused biotechnology company developing novel psychedelic‐related medicines today announced that Jonathan Sporn MD, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 28th, 2022

DATE: April 28th, 2022

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/37mU2p6

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 29th, May 1st, May 2nd

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real‐time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre‐register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Nomination of two clinical development candidates for the treatment of debilitating neuropsychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, and substance use disorders. GM1020 : An orally bioavailable non‐competitive N‐Methyl‐D‐aspartate receptor antagonist with the potential for rapid and sustained antidepressant activity. GM1020 is expected to have a favorable side effect profile allowing for potential at‐ home use.

GM2505 : A novel short‐acting 5HT2A agonist and 5HT releaser that is expected to have a rapid therapeutic effect in a wide spectrum of psychiatric disorders that includes properties of both the classic psychedelic DMT and the empathogen MDMA. GM2505's optimized pharmacokinetic profile allows for convenient and cost‐effective treatment. GM1020 and GM2505 will soon complete IND enabling toxicology studies with Phase 1 trials expected to begin in the Q4 of 2022.

Partnership with Columbia University to investigate and develop its extensive library of ibogaine analogs. Gilgamesh will continue characterizing these compounds and plans to nominate a lead candidate with improved potency and cardiovascular safety profile later in 2022



About Gilgamesh Pharma

Gilgamesh is a pioneering mental health science‐focused, biotechnology company. We have a disciplined focus on developing innovative new chemical entities (NCE's) leveraging a unique combination of medicinal chemistry, intellectual property strategy, neuroscience & neurobiology, and drug development expertise. We are an experienced team, with proven success in biotech exits and inventions. For more information, visit: gilgameshpharmaceutical.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real‐time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on‐site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one‐on‐one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Gilgamesh Pharma

Laszlo Kiss

CBO/Head of Research

857‐274‐4066

laszlo@gilgameshpharmaceutical.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220‐2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com