Vow Subsidiary C.H. Evensen Wins Contract in Germany

Vow ASA (“Vow”) subsidiary C.H. Evensen Industriovner (“C.H. Evensen”) has secured a contract to deliver a gas heated galvanizing furnace to Otto Lehmann GmbH in Germany. The contract is valued at around EUR 1.2 million. Delivery is scheduled for fourth quarter this year.

C.H. Evensen provides innovative heat treatment and furnace solutions to customers on all continents. Technology for hot-dip galvanising for surface and corrosion protection is one of the company’s core offerings. With its unique integrated heat recovery and drying system, C.H. Evensen’s technology is both energy efficient and attractive from an environmental point of view.

“This will be the third galvanising furnace we deliver to Otto Lehmann. We are pleased to be selected again and proud to continue to service this renowned customer,” said Henrik Wulff, managing director of C.H. Evensen.

“With this and other recent contracts awards, we see a significant increase in activity going forward, and we are currently in the process of recruiting additional skilled personnel at our plant in Fredrikstad to increase our capacity,” said Wulff.

C. H. Evensen develops, designs, and produces industrial furnaces and equipment for a variety of heat treatment processes. In addition to its unique hot-dip galvanising solution, the company’s pyrolysis technology is an important element in Vow’s ‘green technology offering’, which is expected to expand significantly in the coming years, as players across a wide range of industry verticals continue to reduce their dependence of fossil fuels and fossil carbon.





