28 April 2022

Danske Bank will not pay out dividends in connection with the interim report

for the first quarter of 2022





To ensure a prudent capital management with a high degree of flexibility in light of the Estonia matter, the bank has communicated its intention to pay out dividends for 2021 subject to the usual assessment of the bank’s capital position at the end of each interim period. Danske Bank is now in initial discussions with U.S. and Danish authorities on resolution of the Estonia matter.

Danske Bank is not yet able to reliably estimate the timing, form of resolution or amount of a potential settlement or fines, which is likely to be material, and will not comment on discussions with authorities.

Consequently, the Board of Directors has decided that Danske Bank will not pay out dividends in connection with the announcement of the interim report for the first quarter of 2022.



