|Company announcement no. 53 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
01 December 2025
Page 1 of 1
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 48
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 48:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|16,031,588
|250.7810
|4,020,417,702
|24 November 2025
|40,000
|289.8578
|11,594,312
|25 November 2025
|40,000
|291.5518
|11,662,072
|26 November 2025
|76,000
|295.7629
|22,477,980
|27 November 2025
|75,000
|296.7093
|22,253,198
|28 November 2025
|75,000
|296.0441
|22,203,308
|Total accumulated over week 48
|306,000
|294.7414
|90,190,869
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|16,337,588
|251.6044
|4,110,608,572
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.957% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
Attachment