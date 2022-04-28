CTS Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

LISLE, Ill., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS), a leading global designer and manufacturer of custom engineered solutions that “sense, connect and move” today announced first quarter 2022 results.
“Our solid first quarter results highlight the progress of our diversification strategy and our ability to deliver enhanced profitability, with revenue growing 15% and Adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 350-basis points. Our acquisition of TEWA Sensors in the first quarter and our recently announced agreement to acquire Ferroperm demonstrate our efforts to expand growth of non-transportation end markets and will move this portion of the business closer to 50% of total revenues in the year ahead,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. "Demand remains robust across all end markets. Our strong balance sheet and solid cash flow generation continue to be key competitive advantages as we further execute on our strategic priorities and drive value for our shareholders.”
First Quarter 2022 Results
- Sales were $147.7 million, up 15% year-over-year. Sales to non-transportation end markets increased 30%, and sales to the transportation end market increased 4% over the same period.
- Net income was $20.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $12.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.67, up from $0.46 in the first quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.5% compared to 20.0% in the first quarter of 2021.
- Operating cash flow was $19.3 million compared to $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.
2022 Guidance
Including the impact of the recent TEWA Sensors acquisition, CTS now expects full year 2022 sales to be in the range of $550 – $580 million, up from the previous guidance of $525 – $550 million and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $2.20 - $2.45, up from the previous guidance of $2.00 – $2.25. Management continues to carefully evaluate the impact of inflation, supply chain issues, COVID 19-related disruptions in China, and geopolitical risks.
About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.
CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
2022
|March 31,
2021
|Net sales
|$
|147,695
|$
|128,427
|Cost of goods sold
|93,355
|85,836
|Gross margin
|54,340
|42,591
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|21,788
|18,325
|Research and development expenses
|6,194
|5,687
|Restructuring charges
|312
|81
|Operating earnings
|26,046
|18,498
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(546
|)
|(555
|)
|Interest income
|180
|202
|Other income (expense), net
|66
|(3,356
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(300
|)
|(3,709
|)
|Earnings before income taxes
|25,746
|14,789
|Income tax expense
|5,507
|2,799
|Net earnings
|20,239
|11,990
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.37
|Diluted
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.37
|Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding:
|32,123
|32,319
|Effect of dilutive securities
|204
|301
|Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding:
|32,327
|32,620
|Cash dividends declared per share
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.04
CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)
|(Unaudited)
|March 31, 2022
|December 31,
2021
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|126,118
|$
|141,465
|Accounts receivable, net
|95,107
|82,191
|Inventories, net
|52,454
|49,506
|Other current assets
|18,366
|15,927
|Total current assets
|292,045
|289,089
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|97,041
|96,876
|Operating lease assets, net
|23,212
|21,594
|Other Assets
|Prepaid pension asset
|31,882
|49,382
|Goodwill
|117,524
|109,798
|Other intangible assets, net
|79,849
|69,888
|Deferred income taxes
|23,828
|25,415
|Other
|19,365
|2,420
|Total other assets
|272,448
|256,903
|Total Assets
|$
|684,746
|$
|664,462
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|60,010
|$
|55,537
|Operating lease obligations
|3,522
|3,393
|Accrued payroll and benefits
|12,954
|18,418
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|38,554
|36,718
|Total current liabilities
|115,040
|114,066
|Long-term debt
|50,000
|50,000
|Long-term operating lease obligations
|22,712
|21,354
|Long-term pension obligations
|6,464
|6,886
|Deferred income taxes
|5,865
|5,894
|Other long-term obligations
|4,487
|2,684
|Total Liabilities
|204,568
|200,884
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Shareholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|316,496
|314,620
|Additional contributed capital
|41,158
|42,549
|Retained earnings
|511,197
|492,242
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,445
|)
|(4,525
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock
|865,406
|844,886
|Treasury stock
|(385,228
|)
|(381,308
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|480,178
|463,578
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|684,746
|$
|664,462
CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED
(In millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
Adjusted Gross Margin
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Gross margin
|$
|54.3
|$
|42.6
|$
|184.6
|$
|139.1
|$
|157.6
|Adjustments to reported gross margin:
|Inventory fair value step-up
|$
|0.6
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Adjusted gross margin
|$
|54.9
|$
|42.6
|$
|184.6
|$
|139.1
|$
|157.6
|Net sales
|$
|147.7
|$
|128.4
|$
|512.9
|$
|424.1
|$
|469.0
|Adjusted gross margin as a % of net sales
|37.2
|%
|33.2
|%
|36.0
|%
|32.8
|%
|33.6
|%
Adjusted Operating Earnings
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Operating earnings
|$
|26.0
|$
|18.5
|$
|76.5
|$
|45.1
|$
|53.8
|Adjustments to reported operating earnings:
|Restructuring charges
|0.3
|0.1
|1.7
|1.8
|7.4
|Environmental charges
|0.5
|0.2
|2.3
|2.8
|2.3
|Legal settlement
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(0.5
|)
|Transaction costs
|0.5
|—
|—
|0.3
|0.7
|Inventory fair value step-up
|0.6
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Costs of tax improvement initiatives
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0.1
|Total adjustments to reported operating earnings
|$
|1.9
|$
|0.3
|$
|3.9
|$
|4.9
|$
|10.0
|Adjusted operating earnings
|$
|28.0
|$
|18.8
|$
|80.4
|$
|50.0
|$
|63.8
|Net sales
|$
|147.7
|$
|128.4
|$
|512.9
|$
|424.1
|$
|469.0
|Adjusted operating earnings as a % of net sales
|19.0
|%
|14.6
|%
|15.7
|%
|11.8
|%
|13.6
|%
Adjusted EBITDA
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|20.2
|$
|12.0
|$
|(41.9
|)
|$
|34.7
|$
|36.1
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|6.7
|6.8
|26.9
|26.7
|24.6
|Interest expense
|0.5
|0.6
|2.1
|3.3
|2.6
|Tax expense (benefit)
|5.5
|2.8
|(19.0
|)
|10.8
|14.1
|EBITDA
|33.0
|22.2
|(31.8
|)
|75.4
|77.5
|Adjustments to EBITDA:
|Restructuring charges
|0.3
|0.1
|1.7
|1.8
|6.9
|Environmental charges
|0.5
|0.2
|2.3
|2.8
|2.3
|Legal settlement
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(0.5
|)
|Transaction costs
|0.5
|—
|—
|0.3
|0.7
|Inventory fair value step-up
|0.6
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Costs of tax improvement initiatives
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0.1
|Non-cash pension expense
|—
|1.9
|132.4
|2.5
|0.8
|Foreign currency (gain) loss
|(0.3
|)
|1.3
|3.3
|(5.3
|)
|1.8
|Total adjustments to EBITDA
|1.7
|3.5
|139.7
|2.1
|12.0
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|34.7
|$
|25.7
|$
|107.8
|$
|77.5
|$
|89.5
|Net sales
|$
|147.7
|$
|128.4
|$
|512.9
|$
|424.1
|$
|469.0
|Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales
|23.5
|%
|20.0
|%
|21.0
|%
|18.3
|%
|19.1
|%
Adjusted Net Earnings
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Net earnings (loss) (A)
|$
|20.2
|$
|12.0
|$
|(41.9
|)
|$
|34.7
|$
|36.1
|Adjustments to reported net earnings (loss):
|Restructuring charges
|0.3
|0.1
|1.7
|1.8
|7.4
|Environmental charges
|0.5
|0.2
|2.3
|2.8
|2.3
|Legal settlement
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(0.5
|)
|Transaction costs
|0.5
|—
|—
|0.3
|0.7
|Inventory fair value step-up
|0.6
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Costs of tax improvement initiatives
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0.1
|Non-cash pension expense
|—
|1.9
|132.4
|2.5
|0.8
|Foreign currency (gain) loss
|(0.3
|)
|1.3
|3.3
|(5.3
|)
|1.8
|Total adjustments to reported net earnings (loss)
|$
|1.7
|$
|3.5
|$
|139.7
|$
|2.1
|$
|12.6
|Total adjustments, tax affected (B)
|$
|1.4
|$
|3.0
|$
|108.6
|$
|0.4
|$
|10.2
|Tax adjustments:
|Increase in valuation allowances
|—
|—
|0.9
|0.2
|—
|Other discrete tax items
|—
|—
|(4.7
|)
|1.2
|1.8
|Total tax adjustments (C)
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|(3.8
|)
|$
|1.4
|$
|1.8
|Adjusted net earnings (A+B+C)
|$
|21.7
|$
|15.0
|$
|63.0
|$
|36.5
|$
|48.1
|Net sales
|$
|147.7
|$
|128.4
|$
|512.9
|$
|424.1
|$
|469.0
|Adjusted net earnings as a % of net sales
|14.7
|%
|11.7
|%
|12.3
|%
|8.6
|%
|10.3
|%
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2019
|GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.37
|$
|(1.30
|)
|$
|1.06
|$
|1.09
|Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings (loss) per share:
|Restructuring charges
|0.01
|—
|0.06
|0.04
|0.18
|Foreign currency (gain) loss
|(0.01
|)
|0.04
|0.10
|(0.16
|)
|0.05
|Non-cash pension expense
|—
|0.04
|3.13
|0.06
|0.02
|Environmental charges
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
|0.07
|0.05
|Transaction costs
|0.02
|—
|—
|0.01
|0.02
|Inventory fair value step-up
|0.01
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Legal settlement
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(0.01
|)
|Discrete tax items
|—
|—
|(0.11
|)
|0.04
|0.05
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.46
|$
|1.93
|$
|1.12
|$
|1.45
Debt to Capitalization
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Total debt (A)
|$
|50.0
|$
|50.0
|$
|50.0
|$
|54.6
|$
|99.7
|Total shareholders' equity (B)
|$
|480.2
|$
|435.7
|$
|463.6
|$
|423.7
|$
|405.2
|Total capitalization (A+B)
|$
|530.2
|$
|485.7
|$
|513.6
|$
|478.3
|$
|504.9
|Total debt to capitalization
|9.4
|%
|10.3
|%
|9.7
|%
|11.4
|%
|19.7
|%
Controllable Working Capital
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Net accounts receivable
|$
|95.1
|$
|81.6
|$
|82.2
|$
|81.0
|$
|78.0
|Net inventory
|$
|52.5
|$
|47.5
|$
|49.5
|$
|45.9
|$
|42.2
|Accounts payable
|$
|(60.0
|)
|$
|(53.3
|)
|$
|(55.5
|)
|$
|(50.5
|)
|$
|(48.2
|)
|Controllable working capital
|$
|87.6
|$
|75.8
|$
|76.2
|$
|76.4
|$
|72.0
|Quarter sales
|$
|147.7
|$
|128.4
|$
|132.5
|$
|123.0
|$
|115.0
|Multiplied by 4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Annualized sales
|$
|590.8
|$
|513.6
|$
|530.1
|$
|492.1
|$
|460.2
|Controllable working capital as a % of annualized net sales
|14.8
|%
|14.8
|%
|14.4
|%
|15.5
|%
|15.7
|%
Free Cash Flow
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|19.3
|$
|20.1
|$
|86.1
|$
|76.8
|$
|64.4
|Capital expenditures
|(3.4
|)
|(1.6
|)
|(15.6
|)
|(14.9
|)
|(21.7
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|15.9
|$
|18.5
|$
|70.5
|$
|61.9
|$
|42.7
Capital Expenditures
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Capital expenditures
|$
|3.4
|$
|1.6
|$
|15.6
|$
|14.9
|$
|21.7
|Net sales
|$
|147.7
|$
|128.4
|$
|512.9
|$
|424.1
|$
|469.0
|Capex as % of net sales
|2.3
|%
|1.3
|%
|3.0
|%
|3.5
|%
|4.6
|%
Additional Information
The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|$
|6.7
|$
|6.8
|$
|26.9
|$
|26.7
|$
|24.6
|Stock-based compensation expense
|$
|2.0
|$
|1.2
|$
|6.1
|$
|3.4
|$
|5.0