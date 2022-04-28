AllCloud Launches Security and Governance Solution for Financial Services Institutions

DENVER, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllCloud , the global cloud services company, announces the launch of its FSI Blueprint, a fully automated, enterprise-scale, governance and security solution for Financial Services Institutions (FSI) that is built to configure and manage a multi-account, multi-region AWS environment.



Based on AllCloud’s Next Generation Landing Zone solution, this new blueprint will enable financial services institutions to extend their technology platforms beyond their data centers, providing companies the freedom to mobilize workloads to the cloud by implementing the same or even higher levels of security, management and compliance as their current data center. FSIs will then be able to deploy their core workloads on AWS without going through application refactoring or modernization.

“Financial institutions around the globe want to increase agility, innovate faster or move workloads to the cloud but they must abide by strict regulatory requirements,” said Lahav Savir, CTO at AllCloud. “Our experience delivering highly secure, regulated AWS technology based Landing Zones for FSIs means that future customers can expect a level of security, management and compliance that will be the same as their on-premises environment or better, but without the effort to design and code it.”

Benefits of the AllCloud FSI Blueprint:

Extension to the cloud - AllCloud’s FSI Blueprint is a predefined AWS environment that allows FSIs to operate on AWS while following strict security rules and compliance regulations. It is mainly used as a fresh deployment but can also be used as an extension to an existing organization.

Secure and compliant - The AllCloud FSI Blueprint has strict security controls that will allow it to work in every geographic location, such as Switzerland, where banking security regulations are high.

Easy and fast deployment - AllCloud can deploy the FSI Blueprint quickly and with relative ease compared to implementing a fully automated custom solution from scratch. AllCloud uses a very prescriptive way to build it, based on vast experience.

The AllCloud FSI Blueprint is one of the many solutions that are part of the AllCloud Solutions Factory , a collection of fully-automated, ready-to-deploy, cloud-based solutions designed to expedite the adoption and expansion of AWS. The Solutions Factory offers solutions for every stage of an organization’s cloud journey: from migration and modernization to security, compliance and DevOps, all while optimizing cloud cost and governance.

About AllCloud

AllCloud is a global professional services company providing organizations with the tools for cloud enablement and transformation. Through a unique combination of expertise and agility, AllCloud accelerates cloud innovation and helps organizations fully unlock the value received from cloud technology and data and analytics.

As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, a Salesforce Consulting Partner and Snowflake Premier Partner, AllCloud helps clients connect their front office and back office by building a new operating model that allows them to harness the benefits of cloud technology and data and analytics. AllCloud is supported by a robust ecosystem of technology partners, proven methodologies, and well-documented best practices. Thereby, elevating customers by achieving operational excellence on the cloud, within a secure environment, at every milestone of the journey to becoming cloud first.

With years of experience and a portfolio of thousands of successful cloud deployments, AllCloud serves clients across the globe. AllCloud has offices in Israel, Europe and North America. www.allcloud.io .