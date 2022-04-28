Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $17.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $18.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.



The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on May 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of May 11, 2022.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This quarter was highlighted by outstanding core growth on both sides of the balance sheet as total loans increased $176.8 million, or 14.8% annualized, and core non-maturity deposits increased $66.2 million or 6.8% annualized. While much of the earnings benefit of this growth will not begin to be recognized until the quarter ended June 30, I am very pleased with our performance and the ongoing strength of our commercial loan pipeline, which totaled $1.5 billion at quarter end.”

Regarding the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, Mr. Montanaro noted, “During the quarter, intermediate and long-term interest rates increased at a rapid pace. At the same time, inflation, supply chain and geopolitical risks cast a shadow over the U.S. economic outlook. Despite these risks, I believe that our core business prospects remain strong and our markets ripe with opportunity. As we head into the final quarter of our fiscal year, and beyond, we remain steadfast in the execution of our strategic plan, with its focus on the continued growth of long-term shareholder value.”

Balance Sheet

Loans receivable increased $176.8 million to $5.00 billion at March 31, 2022, from $4.83 billion at December 31, 2021, reflecting growth of $68.6 million in multi-family mortgage loans, $59.5 million in nonresidential mortgage loans and $50.7 million in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

Deposits increased $74.6 million to $5.53 billion at March 31, 2022, from $5.45 billion at December 31, 2021, primarily reflecting growth of $66.2 million in core non-maturity deposits.

Investment securities increased $3.7 million to $1.65 billion, or 22.3% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, from $1.64 billion, or 22.9% of total assets, at December 31, 2021.

Borrowings increased $165.1 million to $851.2 million, or 11.5% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, from $686.1 million, or 9.5% of total assets, at December 31, 2021.

Earnings

Performance Highlights

Return on average assets was 0.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 1.05% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Return on average equity was 7.24% and 7.46% for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Return on average tangible equity was 9.27% and 9.49% for those same comparative periods.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin contracted seven basis points to 2.89% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from 2.96% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in net interest margin was due largely to a reduction in yield on earning assets, partially offset by a reduction in cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The reduction in yield on earning assets was partly attributable to declines in purchase accounting accretion and loan prepayment penalty income.

Net interest income decreased $960,000 to $47.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from $48.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $1.9 million and $2.6 million, and loan prepayment penalty income of $1.3 million and $1.5 million.

Non-Interest Income

Gain on sale of loans decreased $594,000 to $376,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from $970,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This decrease was largely attributable to the decrease in volume of loans sold driven by seasonal fluctuations in residential real estate activity and increases in market interest rates.

Included in other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was a non-recurring gain of $356,000 attributable to the sale of one property recognized in conjunction with the Bank’s ongoing retail branch consolidation efforts. No such gain was recorded in the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $953,000 to $30.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from $29.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Salary and benefit expense increased $1.1 million attributable largely to increases of $433,000 in payroll taxes associated with the start of the new calendar year and $354,000 in incentive payments tied to increased loan origination volume, as well as $120,000 of non-recurring incentive payments to front-line retail personnel.

The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 60.14% and 1.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to 56.17% and 1.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense decreased $279,000 to $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $6.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, resulting in effective tax rates of 26.9% and 26.6%, respectively.

Asset Quality

The balance of non-performing assets increased $8.2 million to $81.0 million, or 1.10% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, from $72.8 million, or 1.01% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. The increase was largely due to one $8.9 million loan that was placed on non-accrual during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net charge-offs totaled $436,000, or 0.04% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.1 million, or 0.10%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses reversal of $3.9 million, compared to a provision for credit losses reversal of $2.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The reversal for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was primarily driven by continued improvement in the Company’s economic forecast. In addition, there was a net reduction in reserves on individually evaluated loans primarily related to improved collateral values.

The ACL decreased $4.4 million to $43.9 million, or 0.87% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, from $48.2 million, or 0.99% of total loans, at December 31, 2021.

Capital

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, book value per share decreased $0.18 to $13.37 and tangible book value per share decreased $0.26 to $10.38. These decreases were driven by a $24.5 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income due primarily to a decrease in the fair value of the Company’s available for sale securities, partially offset by an increase in the fair value of the Company’s derivatives portfolio.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 2,019,625 shares of common stock at a cost of $27.0 million, or $13.35 per share. Through March 31, 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 4,522,301 shares, or 59.5% of the shares authorized for repurchase under the current repurchase program, at a total cost of $59.6 million or $13.18 per share.

At March 31, 2022, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 10.3% while the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and may continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company, its clients and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including whether the coronavirus can continue to be controlled and abated and if the economy is able to remain open. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially remain open, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for credit losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; due to a decline in our stock price or other factors, goodwill may become impaired and be required to be written down; and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis





Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, March 31, December 31, Variance Variance Except Per Share Data) 2022 2021 or Change or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,379 $ 60,452 $ 1,927 3.2 % Securities available for sale 1,526,086 1,591,066 (64,980 ) -4.1 % Securities held to maturity 121,853 53,142 68,711 129.3 % Loans held-for-sale 2,822 12,549 (9,727 ) -77.5 % Loans receivable 5,003,201 4,826,404 176,797 3.7 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (43,860 ) (48,216 ) 4,356 -9.0 % Net loans receivable 4,959,341 4,778,188 181,153 3.8 % Premises and equipment 53,727 54,067 (340 ) -0.6 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 30,997 36,622 (5,625 ) -15.4 % Accrued interest receivable 19,517 18,495 1,022 5.5 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 - 0.0 % Core deposit intangible 3,166 3,344 (178 ) -5.3 % Bank owned life insurance 287,644 286,433 1,211 0.4 % Deferred income taxes, net 34,349 25,709 8,640 33.6 % Other real estate owned 401 658 (257 ) -39.1 % Other assets 76,714 54,603 22,111 40.5 % Total assets $ 7,389,891 $ 7,186,223 $ 203,668 2.8 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing 621,954 $ 604,805 $ 17,149 2.8 % Interest-bearing 4,906,708 4,849,220 57,488 1.2 % Total deposits 5,528,662 5,454,025 74,637 1.4 % Borrowings 851,220 686,105 165,115 24.1 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,979 16,772 207 1.2 % Other liabilities 37,861 33,851 4,010 11.8 % Total liabilities 6,434,722 6,190,753 243,969 3.9 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 714 735 (21 ) -2.9 % Paid-in capital 561,176 587,392 (26,216 ) -4.5 % Retained earnings 441,522 431,549 9,973 2.3 % Unearned ESOP shares (25,294 ) (25,780 ) 486 -1.9 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (22,949 ) 1,574 (24,523 ) -1558.0 % Total stockholders' equity 955,169 995,470 (40,301 ) -4.0 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,389,891 $ 7,186,223 $ 203,668 2.8 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 12.93 % 13.85 % -0.92 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 10.33 % 11.21 % -0.88 % Share data Outstanding shares 71,424 73,453 (2,029 ) -2.8 % Book value per share $ 13.37 $ 13.55 $ (0.18 ) -1.3 % Tangible book value per share (2) $ 10.38 $ 10.64 $ (0.26 ) -2.4 %





________________________ (1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





Kearny Financial Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, March 31, December 31, Variance Variance Except Per Share Data) 2022 2021 or Change or Change Pct. Interest income Loans $ 45,846 $ 47,575 $ (1,729 ) -3.6 % Taxable investment securities 8,024 7,595 429 5.6 % Tax-exempt investment securities 316 327 (11 ) -3.4 % Other interest-earning assets 415 415 - 0.0 % Total interest income 54,601 55,912 (1,311 ) -2.3 % Interest expense Deposits 3,565 3,663 (98 ) -2.7 % Borrowings 3,309 3,562 (253 ) -7.1 % Total interest expense 6,874 7,225 (351 ) -4.9 % Net interest income 47,727 48,687 (960 ) -2.0 % Reversal of provision for credit losses (3,920 ) (2,420 ) (1,500 ) 62.0 % Net interest income after reversal of provision

for credit losses 51,647 51,107 540 1.1 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 617 698 (81 ) -11.6 % Gain on sale and call of securities 3 - 3 0.0 % Gain on sale of loans 376 970 (594 ) -61.2 % Gain on sale of other real estate owned 14 - 14 0.0 % Income from bank owned life insurance 1,511 1,562 (51 ) -3.3 % Electronic banking fees and charges 432 421 11 2.6 % Other income 238 482 (244 ) -50.6 % Total non-interest income 3,191 4,133 (942 ) -22.8 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 19,184 18,096 1,088 6.0 % Net occupancy expense of premises 3,223 3,156 67 2.1 % Equipment and systems 3,822 3,723 99 2.7 % Advertising and marketing 516 448 68 15.2 % Federal deposit insurance premium 480 721 (241 ) -33.4 % Directors' compensation 340 649 (309 ) -47.6 % Other expense 3,058 2,877 181 6.3 % Total non-interest expense 30,623 29,670 953 3.2 % Income before income taxes 24,215 25,570 (1,355 ) -5.3 % Income taxes 6,522 6,801 (279 ) -4.1 % Net income $ 17,693 $ 18,769 $ (1,076 ) -5.7 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ (0.01 ) Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ - Cash dividends declared $ 7,720 $ 7,921 $ (201 ) Dividend payout ratio 43.6 % 42.2 % 1.4 % Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding Basic 69,790 72,011 (2,221 ) Diluted 69,817 72,037 (2,220 )





Kearny Financial Corp. Average Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Variance Variance (Dollars in Thousands) 2022 2021 or Change or Change Pct. Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,850,236 $ 4,822,959 $ 27,277 0.6 % Taxable investment securities 1,620,996 1,610,395 10,601 0.7 % Tax-exempt investment securities 55,390 57,686 (2,296 ) -4.0 % Other interest-earning assets 79,644 77,811 1,833 2.4 % Total interest-earning assets 6,606,266 6,568,851 37,415 0.6 % Non-interest-earning assets 601,684 611,390 (9,706 ) -1.6 % Total assets $ 7,207,950 $ 7,180,241 $ 27,709 0.4 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,133,977 $ 2,027,021 $ 106,956 5.3 % Savings 1,088,351 1,086,903 1,448 0.1 % Certificates of deposit 1,650,048 1,693,423 (43,375 ) -2.6 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,872,376 4,807,347 65,029 1.4 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 632,811 666,029 (33,218 ) -5.0 % Other borrowings 51,667 26,033 25,634 98.5 % Total borrowings 684,478 692,062 (7,584 ) -1.1 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,556,854 5,499,409 57,445 1.0 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 624,152 624,200 (48 ) 0.0 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 49,455 50,870 (1,415 ) -2.8 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 673,607 675,070 (1,463 ) -0.2 % Total liabilities 6,230,461 6,174,479 55,982 0.9 % Stockholders' equity 977,489 1,005,762 (28,273 ) -2.8 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,207,950 $ 7,180,241 $ 27,709 0.4 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 118.89 % 119.45 % -0.56 % -0.5 %





Kearny Financial Corp. Performance Ratio Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Variance 2022 2021 or Change Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 3.78 % 3.95 % -0.17 % Taxable investment securities 1.98 % 1.89 % 0.09 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.28 % 2.26 % 0.02 % Other interest-earning assets 2.08 % 2.13 % -0.05 % Total interest-earning assets 3.31 % 3.40 % -0.09 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.00 % Savings 0.10 % 0.11 % -0.01 % Certificates of deposit 0.52 % 0.53 % -0.01 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.29 % 0.30 % -0.01 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2.08 % 2.14 % -0.06 % Other borrowings 0.17 % 0.09 % 0.08 % Total borrowings 1.93 % 2.06 % -0.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.49 % 0.53 % -0.04 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.82 % 2.87 % -0.05 % Net interest margin (3) 2.89 % 2.96 % -0.07 % Non-interest income to average assets

(annualized) 0.18 % 0.23 % -0.05 % Non-interest expense to average assets

(annualized) 1.70 % 1.65 % 0.05 % Efficiency ratio (4) 60.14 % 56.17 % 3.97 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.98 % 1.05 % -0.07 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.24 % 7.46 % -0.22 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 9.27 % 9.49 % -0.22 %





________________________ (1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.





Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis





Consolidated Balance Sheets At (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,379 $ 60,452 $ 54,070 $ 67,855 $ 108,991 Securities available for sale 1,526,086 1,591,066 1,651,156 1,676,864 1,778,970 Securities held to maturity 121,853 53,142 37,497 38,138 27,168 Loans held-for-sale 2,822 12,549 12,884 16,492 5,172 Loans receivable 5,003,201 4,826,404 4,789,339 4,851,394 4,798,239 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (43,860 ) (48,216 ) (51,785 ) (58,165 ) (63,762 ) Net loans receivable 4,959,341 4,778,188 4,737,554 4,793,229 4,734,477 Premises and equipment 53,727 54,067 55,236 56,338 60,360 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 30,997 36,622 36,615 36,615 45,578 Accrued interest receivable 19,517 18,495 19,541 19,362 20,562 Goodwill 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 Core deposit intangible 3,166 3,344 3,524 3,705 3,888 Bank owned life insurance 287,644 286,433 284,871 283,310 281,765 Deferred income taxes, net 34,349 25,709 27,771 29,323 32,230 Other real estate owned 401 658 178 178 178 Other assets 76,714 54,603 51,896 51,431 47,760 Total assets $ 7,389,891 $ 7,186,223 $ 7,183,688 $ 7,283,735 $ 7,357,994 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 621,954 $ 604,805 $ 631,344 $ 593,718 $ 545,746 Interest-bearing 4,906,708 4,849,220 4,763,795 4,891,588 4,828,706 Total deposits 5,528,662 5,454,025 5,395,139 5,485,306 5,374,452 Borrowings 851,220 686,105 720,990 685,876 865,763 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,979 16,772 16,222 15,752 15,300 Other liabilities 37,861 33,851 36,914 53,857 38,667 Total liabilities 6,434,722 6,190,753 6,169,265 6,240,791 6,294,182 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 714 735 758 790 820 Paid-in capital 561,176 587,392 616,894 654,396 691,280 Retained earnings 441,522 431,549 420,701 408,367 397,594 Unearned ESOP shares (25,294 ) (25,780 ) (26,266 ) (26,753 ) (27,239 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

income (22,949 ) 1,574 2,336 6,144 1,357 Total stockholders' equity 955,169 995,470 1,014,423 1,042,944 1,063,812 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,389,891 $ 7,186,223 $ 7,183,688 $ 7,283,735 $ 7,357,994 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 12.93 % 13.85 % 14.12 % 14.32 % 14.46 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 10.33 % 11.21 % 11.48 % 11.72 % 11.89 % Share data Outstanding shares 71,424 73,453 75,800 78,965 81,943 Book value per share $ 13.37 $ 13.55 $ 13.38 $ 13.21 $ 12.98 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 10.38 $ 10.64 $ 10.55 $ 10.49 $ 10.36





________________________ (1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family mortgage $ 2,076,003 $ 2,007,431 $ 1,978,681 $ 2,039,260 $ 2,055,396 Nonresidential mortgage 1,085,988 1,026,447 1,023,391 1,079,444 1,110,765 Commercial business 169,551 180,429 169,392 168,951 183,181 Construction 121,137 110,703 112,226 93,804 95,533 Total commercial loans 3,452,679 3,325,010 3,283,690 3,381,459 3,444,875 One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,527,980 1,477,267 1,483,106 1,447,721 1,323,485 Consumer loans: Home equity loans 41,501 43,934 44,912 47,871 59,721 Other consumer 2,755 3,040 3,020 3,259 3,445 Total consumer loans 44,256 46,974 47,932 51,130 63,166 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 5,024,915 4,849,251 4,814,728 4,880,310 4,831,526 Unaccreted yield adjustments (21,714 ) (22,847 ) (25,389 ) (28,916 ) (33,287 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,003,201 4,826,404 4,789,339 4,851,394 4,798,239 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (43,860 ) (48,216 ) (51,785 ) (58,165 ) (63,762 ) Net loans receivable $ 4,959,341 $ 4,778,188 $ 4,737,554 $ 4,793,229 $ 4,734,477 Loan portfolio allocation: Commercial loans: Multi-family mortgage 41.3 % 41.4 % 41.1 % 41.8 % 42.5 % Nonresidential mortgage 21.6 % 21.2 % 21.3 % 22.1 % 23.0 % Commercial business 3.4 % 3.7 % 3.5 % 3.5 % 3.8 % Construction 2.4 % 2.3 % 2.3 % 1.9 % 2.0 % Total commercial loans 68.7 % 68.6 % 68.2 % 69.3 % 71.3 % One- to four-family residential mortgage 30.4 % 30.5 % 30.8 % 29.7 % 27.4 % Consumer loans: Home equity loans 0.8 % 0.9 % 0.9 % 0.9 % 1.2 % Other consumer 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Total consumer loans 0.9 % 0.9 % 1.0 % 1.0 % 1.3 % Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2 Nonaccrual loans 80,595 72,138 72,945 79,767 71,416 Total nonperforming loans 80,595 72,138 72,945 79,767 71,418 Other real estate owned 401 658 178 178 178 Total nonperforming assets $ 80,996 $ 72,796 $ 73,123 $ 79,945 $ 71,596 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 1.61 % 1.49 % 1.52 % 1.64 % 1.49 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 1.10 % 1.01 % 1.02 % 1.10 % 0.97 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL): ACL to total loans 0.87 % 0.99 % 1.08 % 1.19 % 1.32 % ACL to nonperforming loans 54.42 % 66.84 % 70.99 % 72.92 % 89.28 % Net charge-offs $ 436 $ 1,149 $ 980 $ 656 $ 750 Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.04 % 0.10 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.06 %





At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Funding by type: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 621,954 $ 604,805 $ 631,344 $ 593,718 $ 545,746 Interest-bearing demand 2,154,488 2,106,693 1,937,661 1,902,478 1,923,184 Savings 1,088,974 1,087,740 1,089,699 1,111,364 1,105,481 Certificates of deposit 1,663,246 1,654,787 1,736,435 1,877,746 1,800,041 Interest-bearing deposits 4,906,708 4,849,220 4,763,795 4,891,588 4,828,706 Total deposits 5,528,662 5,454,025 5,395,139 5,485,306 5,374,452 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 541,220 666,105 665,990 665,876 865,763 Overnight borrowings 310,000 20,000 55,000 20,000 - Total borrowings 851,220 686,105 720,990 685,876 865,763 Total funding $ 6,379,882 $ 6,140,130 $ 6,116,129 $ 6,171,182 $ 6,240,215 Loans as a % of deposits 89.8 % 87.8 % 88.1 % 87.7 % 88.2 % Deposits as a % of total funding 86.7 % 88.8 % 88.2 % 88.9 % 86.1 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 13.3 % 11.2 % 11.8 % 11.1 % 13.9 % Funding by source: Retail deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 621,954 $ 604,805 $ 631,344 $ 593,718 $ 545,746 Interest-bearing demand 2,154,488 2,106,693 1,937,661 1,902,478 1,923,184 Savings 1,088,974 1,087,740 1,089,699 1,111,364 1,105,481 Certificates of deposit 1,122,228 1,184,530 1,264,016 1,398,808 1,508,494 Total retail deposits 4,987,644 4,983,768 4,922,720 5,006,368 5,082,905 Wholesale funding: Certificates of deposit (listing service) $ 9,981 $ 11,622 $ 13,817 $ 20,322 $ 32,952 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 531,037 458,635 458,602 458,616 258,595 Total wholesale deposits 541,018 470,257 472,419 478,938 291,547 FHLB advances 541,220 666,105 665,990 665,876 865,763 Overnight borrowings 310,000 20,000 55,000 20,000 - Total wholesale funding 1,392,238 1,156,362 1,193,409 1,164,814 1,157,310 Total funding $ 6,379,882 $ 6,140,130 $ 6,116,129 $ 6,171,182 $ 6,240,215 Retail funding as a % of total funding 78.2 % 81.2 % 80.5 % 81.1 % 81.5 % Wholesale funding as a % of total funding 21.8 % 18.8 % 19.5 % 18.9 % 18.5 %





Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Interest income Loans (1) $ 45,846 $ 47,575 $ 48,230 $ 48,464 $ 50,159 Taxable investment securities 8,024 7,595 8,212 8,304 7,891 Tax-exempt investment securities 316 327 333 355 410 Other interest-earning assets 415 415 431 549 705 Total interest income 54,601 55,912 57,206 57,672 59,165 Interest expense Deposits 3,565 3,663 4,065 5,156 6,670 Borrowings 3,309 3,562 3,551 3,451 4,012 Total interest expense 6,874 7,225 7,616 8,607 10,682 Net interest income 47,727 48,687 49,590 49,065 48,483 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (3,920 ) (2,420 ) (5,400 ) (4,941 ) 1,126 Net interest income after (reversal of)

provision for credit losses 51,647 51,107 54,990 54,006 47,357 Non-interest income Fees and service charges (1) 617 698 607 423 473 Gain on sale and call of securities 3 - 1 313 18 Gain on sale of loans 376 970 1,006 363 943 Gain on sale of other real estate owned 14 - - - - Income from bank owned life insurance 1,511 1,562 1,561 1,545 1,530 Electronic banking fees and charges 432 421 407 452 456 Other income 238 482 218 400 1,194 Total non-interest income 3,191 4,133 3,800 3,496 4,614 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 19,184 18,096 18,617 17,777 16,965 Net occupancy expense of premises 3,223 3,156 4,547 2,998 3,433 Equipment and systems 3,822 3,723 3,825 3,575 3,823 Advertising and marketing 516 448 392 581 567 Federal deposit insurance premium 480 721 492 490 488 Directors' compensation 340 649 803 749 748 Other expense 3,058 2,877 3,127 5,816 3,792 Total non-interest expense 30,623 29,670 31,803 31,986 29,816 Income before income taxes 24,215 25,570 26,987 25,516 22,155 Income taxes 6,522 6,801 7,272 7,033 5,732 Net income $ 17,693 $ 18,769 $ 19,715 $ 18,483 $ 16,423 Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 Cash dividends declared $ 7,720 $ 7,921 $ 7,381 $ 7,710 $ 7,205 Dividend payout ratio 43.6 % 42.2 % 37.4 % 41.7 % 43.9 % Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding Basic 69,790 72,011 74,537 77,658 80,673 Diluted 69,817 72,037 74,556 77,680 80,690





________________________ (1) Effective July 1, 2021, loan prepayment penalty income is recorded as a component of interest income on loans. Previously, loan prepayment penalty income was recorded within non-interest income. Periods prior to the quarter ended September 30, 2021 have been adjusted to reflect this change. Loan prepayment penalty income for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 was $902,000 and $852,000, respectively.





Three Months Ended Average Balance Sheet Data

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for

sale $ 4,850,236 $ 4,822,959 $ 4,835,676 $ 4,817,980 $ 4,816,592 Taxable investment securities 1,620,996 1,610,395 1,649,953 1,720,838 1,674,223 Tax-exempt investment securities 55,390 57,686 59,115 63,047 73,573 Other interest-earning assets 79,644 77,811 85,749 117,212 169,291 Total interest-earning assets 6,606,266 6,568,851 6,630,493 6,719,077 6,733,679 Non-interest-earning assets 601,684 611,390 616,735 609,762 617,440 Total assets $ 7,207,950 $ 7,180,241 $ 7,247,228 $ 7,328,839 $ 7,351,119 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,133,977 $ 2,027,021 $ 1,954,271 $ 1,930,193 $ 1,831,617 Savings 1,088,351 1,086,903 1,102,865 1,118,402 1,084,981 Certificates of deposit 1,650,048 1,693,423 1,798,473 1,934,650 1,904,234 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,872,376 4,807,347 4,855,609 4,983,245 4,820,832 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 632,811 666,029 665,915 665,802 865,690 Other borrowings 51,667 26,033 28,532 6,670 - Total borrowings 684,478 692,062 694,447 672,472 865,690 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,556,854 5,499,409 5,550,056 5,655,717 5,686,522 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 624,152 624,200 610,271 566,632 525,018 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 49,455 50,870 56,893 52,292 57,018 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 673,607 675,070 667,164 618,924 582,036 Total liabilities 6,230,461 6,174,479 6,217,220 6,274,641 6,268,558 Stockholders' equity 977,489 1,005,762 1,030,008 1,054,198 1,082,561 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,207,950 $ 7,180,241 $ 7,247,228 $ 7,328,839 $ 7,351,119 Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 118.89 % 119.45 % 119.47 % 118.80 % 118.41 %





Three Months Ended Performance Ratio Highlights March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for

sale (1) 3.78 % 3.95 % 3.99 % 4.02 % 4.17 % Taxable investment securities 1.98 % 1.89 % 1.99 % 1.93 % 1.89 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 2.28 % 2.26 % 2.25 % 2.25 % 2.23 % Other interest-earning assets 2.08 % 2.13 % 2.01 % 1.87 % 1.67 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 3.31 % 3.40 % 3.45 % 3.43 % 3.51 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.27 % 0.34 % Savings 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.21 % Certificates of deposit 0.52 % 0.53 % 0.57 % 0.71 % 0.96 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.41 % 0.55 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2.08 % 2.14 % 2.13 % 2.07 % 1.85 % Other borrowings 0.17 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.07 % 0.00 % Total borrowings 1.93 % 2.06 % 2.05 % 2.05 % 1.85 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.49 % 0.53 % 0.55 % 0.61 % 0.75 % Interest rate spread (1) (3) 2.82 % 2.87 % 2.90 % 2.82 % 2.76 % Net interest margin (1) (4) 2.89 % 2.96 % 2.99 % 2.92 % 2.88 % Non-interest income to average assets

(annualized) (1) 0.18 % 0.23 % 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.25 % Non-interest expense to average assets

(annualized) 1.70 % 1.65 % 1.76 % 1.75 % 1.62 % Efficiency ratio (5) 60.14 % 56.17 % 59.57 % 60.86 % 56.15 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.98 % 1.05 % 1.09 % 1.01 % 0.89 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.24 % 7.46 % 7.66 % 7.01 % 6.07 % Return on average tangible equity

(annualized) (6) 9.27 % 9.49 % 9.67 % 8.81 % 7.57 %





________________________ (1) Effective July 1, 2021, loan prepayment penalty income is recorded as a component of interest income on loans. Previously, loan prepayment penalty income was recorded within non-interest income. Periods prior to the quarter ended September 30, 2021 have been adjusted to reflect this change. Loan prepayment penalty income for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 was $902,000 and $852,000, respectively. (2) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (3) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (5) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (6) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.



The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 17,693 $ 18,769 $ 19,715 $ 18,483 $ 16,423 Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Branch consolidation expenses and

impairment charges - 132 1,209 870 264 Net effect of sale and call of securities (2 ) - (1 ) (220 ) (13 ) Reversal of income tax valuation

allowance - - - (12 ) - Net effect of sales of other assets - (251 ) - (144 ) (587 ) Adjusted net income $ 17,691 $ 18,650 $ 20,923 $ 18,977 $ 16,087 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net income (GAAP) $ 17,693 $ 18,769 $ 19,715 $ 18,483 $ 16,423 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 6,522 6,801 7,272 7,033 5,732 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (3,920 ) (2,420 ) (5,400 ) (4,941 ) 1,126 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

(non-GAAP) $ 20,295 $ 23,150 $ 21,587 $ 20,575 $ 23,281 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 69,790 72,011 74,537 77,658 80,673 Weighted average common shares - diluted 69,817 72,037 74,556 77,680 80,690 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 Adjusted earnings per share - basic

(non-GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

(non-GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,207,950 $ 7,180,241 $ 7,247,228 $ 7,328,839 $ 7,351,119 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.98 % 1.05 % 1.09 % 1.01 % 0.89 % Adjusted return on average assets

(non-GAAP) 0.98 % 1.04 % 1.15 % 1.04 % 0.88 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 977,489 $ 1,005,762 $ 1,030,008 $ 1,054,198 $ 1,082,561 Return on average equity (GAAP) 7.24 % 7.46 % 7.66 % 7.01 % 6.07 % Adjusted return on average equity

(non-GAAP) 7.24 % 7.42 % 8.13 % 7.20 % 5.94 %





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Adjusted return on average tangible

equity: Total average equity $ 977,489 $ 1,005,762 $ 1,030,008 $ 1,054,198 $ 1,082,561 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (3,282 ) (3,462 ) (3,641 ) (3,825 ) (4,045 ) $ 763,312 $ 791,405 $ 815,472 $ 839,478 $ 867,621 Return on average tangible equity

(non-GAAP) 9.27 % 9.49 % 9.67 % 8.81 % 7.57 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity

(non-GAAP) 9.27 % 9.43 % 10.26 % 9.04 % 7.42 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 30,623 $ 29,670 $ 31,803 $ 31,986 $ 29,816 Non-recurring transactions: Branch consolidation expenses and

impairment charges - (187 ) (1,711 ) (1,239 ) (375 ) Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 30,623 $ 29,483 $ 30,092 $ 30,747 $ 29,441 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.70 % 1.65 % 1.76 % 1.75 % 1.62 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio

(non-GAAP) 1.70 % 1.64 % 1.66 % 1.68 % 1.60 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 30,623 $ 29,483 $ 30,092 $ 30,747 $ 29,441 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 47,727 $ 48,687 $ 49,590 $ 49,065 $ 48,483 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 3,191 4,133 3,800 3,496 4,614 Non-recurring transactions: Net effect of sale and call of securities (3 ) - (1 ) (313 ) (18 ) Net effect of sales of other assets - (356 ) - (205 ) (837 ) Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 50,915 $ 52,464 $ 53,389 $ 52,043 $ 52,242 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 60.14 % 56.17 % 59.57 % 60.86 % 56.15 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 60.15 % 56.20 % 56.36 % 59.08 % 56.36 %



