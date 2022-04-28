Group Ten Metals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 5th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Group Ten Metals (OTCQB: PGEZF), based in Vancouver, Canada, focused on its Stillwater West Critical Minerals project in the Stillwater District of Montana, USA, today announced that Michael Rowley, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 5th.



DATE: May 5th

TIME: 1:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/38xwr5Z

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Stillwater West inaugural NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate consisting of over 1 billion pounds nickel, copper and cobalt with 2.4 million ounces PGEs and gold

Project hosts eight metals defined as ‘Critical Minerals’ by the US Government which has a stated mandate to secure domestic supply

Planned resource update based on 2021 expansion drill campaign

Board strengthened by the addition of Gordon Toll, builder of giant mines and ex-Chair of both Ivanhoe and Fortesque in 2021

Recently appointed Dr. Danie Grobler, formerly of Ivanhoe Mines, as VP Exploration

Now planning largest exploration program to date for 2022

About Group Ten Metals

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a TSX-V-listed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company’s core asset is the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater’s high-grade PGE mines in Montana, USA. Group Ten also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals’ development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum‘s Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory.

