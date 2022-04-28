GlowTouch Unveils New Dominican Republic Location

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlowTouch LLC, a global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services provider based in Louisville, Kentucky, has announced the grand opening of its new flagship contact center in the Dominican Republic, doubling the company's presence in the island nation.

The brand-new facility is tucked inside Santo Domingo's Plaza Central shopping complex. It is the latest in a series of growth initiatives that GlowTouch has recently undertaken. The center will accommodate at least 500 agents plus support staff, creating opportunities in the regional labor market.

"This expansion will result in hundreds of new jobs as we add more clients and existing programs grow," said Vidya Ravichandran, GlowTouch President & Founder. "Making the Dominican Republic our nearshore flagship location was a key part of expanding our global footprint. We're excited about continuing to grow in an area where the BPO industry is mature and provides a tremendous talent pool for recruiting."

Conveniently located near downtown Santo Domingo, the location provides easy access to public transportation and the trappings of a shopping mall: supermarket, salon and barbershop, ATM, and easy shopping.

This location is PCI-compliant and has just completed a SOC 2 examination report on the organization's controls relevant to security. The center also houses several conference rooms, smaller meeting rooms, and training classrooms and integrates state-of-the-art technology and Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) applications. Physical controls and security guards will monitor access, and dual, redundant fiber connectivity plus UPS and generators ensure maximum uptime.

"I am excited to build on existing relationships and establish new ones with area universities and economic development officials to create new career opportunities," said Michelle Castillo, Senior VP for Corporate Services. "Our goal is to be an employer of choice, which means considering the whole person. The on-site cafeteria, for instance, allows our employees to make healthy, budget-friendly choices, and the break spaces are good for clearing one's mind. An inviting office atmosphere is conducive to providing the high-quality customer care that our clients expect."

With this move, GlowTouch has expanded its presence across three primary outsourcing geographies. In the past year, the company has also launched new onshore locations in Miami, Florida, and San Antonio, Texas, and offshore centers in Mysore, India, and Manila, Philippines. Also, more than 20 new clients have been added in that timeframe.

About GlowTouch

GlowTouch is privately held and is certified as an NMSDC Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a WBENC Women's Business Enterprise (WBE). Founded in 2002, we provide personalized, omnichannel contact center, business processing, and technology outsourcing solutions to clients worldwide. Our 2,500+ employees deliver operational excellence with high-touch engagement garnering recognition by independent bodies such as Everest Group, International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), and a six-time honoree on the Inc. 5000. GlowTouch is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, with a global footprint that includes onshore contact centers in Louisville, Miami, and San Antonio. There is also a nearshore presence in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; offshore locations in Mangalore, Bangalore, and Mysore, India; and Manila, Philippines. To learn more about GlowTouch, visit www.GlowTouch.com, or email Tammy Weinstein at Tammy.Weinstein@GlowTouch.com.

Here's an outside view of the GlowTouch Dominican Republic office, located in the Plaza Central building near the heart of Santo Domingo.









