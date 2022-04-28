(NTRA) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel about Leading Natera Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Natera, Inc. (“Natera”) (NASDAQ: NTRA) who purchased between February 26, 2020, and April 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than June 27, 2022.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/ntra-deadline-did-you-suffer-a-substantial-loss

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Panorama was not reliable and resulted in high rates of false positives; (2) Prospera did not have superior precision compared to competing tests; (3) as a result of Defendants’ false and misleading claims about Natera’s technology, the company was exposed to substantial legal and regulatory risks; (4) Natera relied upon deceptive sales and billing practices to drive its revenue growth; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Natera class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

