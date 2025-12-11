Johnson Fistel Investigates Claims on Behalf of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (ATYR) Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential derivative claims on behalf of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATYR) concerning alleged fiduciary breaches tied to disclosures around the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT clinical trial.

The relevant class action covers November 7, 2024 through September 12, 2025.

What Should Shareholders Do?

If you are a current aTyr shareholder and have continuously held your shares before November 7, 2024 and continue to hold your shares, you may have standing to pursue derivative claims on behalf of the Company. For more information please visit our website at: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/atyr-pharma-inc/

Background of the Investigation

According to the allegations, aTyr and certain executives allegedly made false and/or misleading statements concerning:

• The design and expectations of the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT trial;

• The likelihood that EFZO-FIT would meet its primary steroid-tapering endpoint;

• Representations regarding the drug’s capability to eliminate steroid use.

Following negative Phase 3 trial results, the Company’s stock price dropped significantly.

Johnson Fistel’s investigation is examining whether aTyr’s board failed to properly oversee clinical disclosure controls and permitted overly optimistic representations that exposed the Company to litigation and reputational risk.

