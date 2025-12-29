Johnson Fistel Investigates Potential Fiduciary Breaches in DigitalBridge $16 Per Share Merger Deal

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to SoftBank Group Corp.

Background:

On December 29, 2025, DigitalBridge entered into an agreement pursuant to which SoftBank Group will indirectly acquire all outstanding shares of the Company.

Under the terms of the Agreement, SoftBank Group will acquire all outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock for $16.00 per share in cash.

One Wall Street analyst has a $23.00 target on the Company’s stock.

Analysts reportedly expect exponential earnings and revenue growth next year.

In light of the foregoing, the transaction consideration could be viewed as potentially unfavorable to the Company’s shareholders.





