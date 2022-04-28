NetworkNewsWire Designated Official NewsWire of Finovate for All 2022 Events; IBN Selected as the Corporate Communications Firm

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative content distributor and multifaceted communications organization with 50+ brands, is pleased to announce that its NetworkNewsWire brand has been designated official newswire for conferences hosted by Finovate, a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology, for another full year. IBN will continue to serve as the corporate communications firm for Finovate events.



Finovate events include FinovateEurope, the upcoming FinovateSpring, FinovateFall, FinovateAwards and FinovateFocus, with content delivered via in-person and virtual formats. Finovate conferences are well known for drawing audiences of senior-level executives and fintech innovators and having expert speakers and presenters who offer strategic insight into the future of the financial industry. Sessions and panels provide curated content in a highly effective format of fast-paced, short, sharp sessions.

“Our team is always excited to be part of Finovate events,” said Jonathan Keim, Communications Director for NetworkNewsWire and InvestorBrandNetwork. “As a leading financial news outlet, content distributor and provider of corporate communications solutions, we welcome every opportunity to shine a spotlight on emerging technologies in the fintech space, and the Finovate events provide a great opportunity to do that. We look forward to further leveraging our robust network of downstream partners and investor-oriented brands on behalf of Finovate.”

“We’re pleased to continue working with NetworkNewsWire and IBN for our events,” said Tyler Ferst, Senior Marketing Manager at Informa, parent company of Finovate. “The impressive reach through their extensive financial news network, direct connections with large investor audiences and impressive list of communication solutions provide valuable media exposure.”

For more information on Finovate events and conferences, visit https://finovate.com/

About IBN

IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its other affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on IBN’s website, applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com