Hub Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Strong freight demand conditions, combined with the attractive value proposition of our service offerings, led to record quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, up 41% as compared to last year

Record quarterly gross margin of $215 million (16.6% of revenue) driven by favorable pricing and yield management, combined with our continued focus on operating efficiency, resulted in operating income margin of 8.9%

Record quarterly diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.58

Generated net income of $88 million and EBITDA (non-GAAP) ( 1) of $150 million, and ended the quarter with solid liquidity and a conservative capital structure

Increased full year 2022 outlook, with expected revenue of $5.3 - $5.5 billion and diluted EPS of $9.00 - $10.00



OAK BROOK, Ill., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) announced first quarter 2022 net income of $88 million, and diluted earnings per share of $2.58. Net income for first quarter 2021 was $17 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.

“Hub Group continues to perform extremely well in today’s environment, delivering record revenue and profit as we support our customers’ strong freight demand with high service levels and innovative supply chain solutions. Our ongoing focus on yield improvement, operating efficiency and fixed cost leverage led to record profitability. We reported record quarterly diluted EPS of $2.58, which is over five times the prior year’s diluted EPS. We continue to expect a strong 2022 and are increasing our financial guidance for the year, while also investing in our business to support our customers’ needs for capacity, service and innovative solutions,” said Dave Yeager, Hub Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 41% to $1.3 billion compared with $920 million in the first quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the quarter was 16.6% of revenue, as compared with 11.8% last year. Operating income was $115 million (8.9% of revenue) versus $24 million (2.6% of revenue) in 2021. EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 for the quarter was $150 million.

As part of our profit improvement initiatives we have focused on realizing efficiencies between our dedicated and drayage trucking operations, including through the sharing of equipment and drivers, and by leveraging a combined driver support services function. Our dedicated and drayage teams now operate as one combined organization. As a result, beginning in first quarter 2022 we now report revenue for these operations under the “Intermodal and Transportation Solutions” line of business.

First quarter Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (“ITS”) revenue increased 35% to $774 million. Intermodal volume increased 4% and revenue per load increased 35%. ITS gross margin increased compared to the prior year as pricing and cost recovery more than offset increased purchased transportation costs and lower volume.

Truck Brokerage revenue grew 132% in the quarter to $296 million due to the acquisition of Choptank Transport (“Choptank”) as well as revenue growth from truckload and LTL. Gross margin increased relative to first quarter 2021 due to the acquisition, higher revenue per load and growth in cross selling with our customers.

First quarter Logistics revenue increased 6% to $229 million due to the growth of our final mile and consolidation services, as well as the contribution from new managed transportation customer onboardings. Gross margin increased due to growth with existing customers, new business onboardings and yield management initiatives, partially offset by higher warehousing and transportation costs.

Costs and expenses increased to $100 million in the first quarter of 2022 due to incremental operating costs from Choptank and higher compensation expense, partially offset by $3 million of higher gains on the sale of equipment as compared to prior year.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $31 million. At March 31, 2022, we had cash and cash equivalents of $207 million.

2022 Outlook

We expect that our 2022 diluted earnings per share will range from $9.00 to $10.00. We estimate revenue will range from $5.3 to $5.5 billion, and that gross margin as a percentage of revenue will range from 15.6% to 16.0%. We estimate our costs and expenses will range from $420 to $440 million for the year. We project our effective tax rate for the year will be 24-25%. We expect capital expenditures for 2022 to range from $240 to $265 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In this press release, we present EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure of profitability defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we have provided herein a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to Net Income, the most directly comparable measure under GAAP. Management believes that EBITDA provides relevant and useful information, which is used by our management as well as by many analysts, investors and competitors in our industry. By providing this non-GAAP measure, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company’s profitability for the periods presented. EBITDA should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group, Inc. to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. All forward-looking statements and information are provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and should be evaluated in the context of these factors. Forward-looking statements generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "trends", "assumptions", "target", "guidance", "outlook", "opportunity", "future", "plans", "goals", "objectives", "expects", "anticipate", "expected", "may", "will", "would", "could", "intend", "believe", "potential", "projected", "estimate" (or the negative or derivative of each of these terms), or similar words, and include our statements regarding our outlook, profit improvement initiatives and capital expenditures.

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

2021

% of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Revenue $ 1,298,123 100.0 % $ 919,553 100.0 % Transportation costs 1,083,106 83.4 % 810,806 88.2 % Gross margin 215,017 16.6 % 108,747 11.8 % Costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 68,926 5.3 % 56,951 6.2 % General and administrative 20,076 1.6 % 19,243 2.1 % Depreciation and amortization 10,955 0.8 % 8,502 0.9 % Total costs and expenses 99,957 7.7 % 84,696 9.2 % Operating income 115,060 8.9 % 24,051 2.6 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,698 ) -0.1 % (1,904 ) -0.2 % Other, net 131 0.0 % (93 ) -0.0 % Total other expense (1,567 ) -0.1 % (1,997 ) -0.2 % Income before provision for income taxes 113,493 8.8 % 22,054 2.4 % Provision for income taxes 25,990 2.0 % 4,824 0.5 % Net income $ 87,503 $ 17,230 Earnings per share Basic $ 2.60 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 2.58 $ 0.51 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,644 33,419 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,966 33,775





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 206,896 $ 159,784 Accounts receivable trade,net 766,579 701,512 Accounts receivable other 3,153 3,022 Prepaid taxes 1,657 2,191 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,378 27,779 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,002,663 894,288 Restricted investments 21,497 24,256 Property and equipment, net 689,779 681,451 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 44,118 44,036 Right-of-use assets - financing leases 2,750 1,252 Other intangibles, net 190,252 196,672 Goodwill, net 576,847 576,913 Other assets 19,228 18,426 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,547,134 $ 2,437,294 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable trade $ 418,509 $ 424,923 Accounts payable other 26,674 12,493 Accrued payroll 47,521 56,938 Accrued other 103,111 82,827 Lease liability - operating leases 12,131 11,364 Lease liability - financing leases 2,062 1,251 Current portion of long term debt 97,571 97,273 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 707,579 687,069 Long term debt 174,669 177,479 Non-current liabilities 42,183 41,572 Lease liability - operating leases 34,194 34,916 Lease liability - financing leases 681 - Deferred taxes 160,857 155,944 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding in 2022 and 2021 - - Common stock Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized and 41,224,792 shares issued in 2022 and 2021; 33,988,791 shares outstanding in 2022 and 33,907,734 shares outstanding in 2021 412 412 Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized; 662,296 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 189,168 189,256 Purchase price in excess of predecessor basis, net of tax benefit of $10,306 (15,458 ) (15,458 ) Retained earnings 1,512,137 1,424,634 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (187 ) (207 ) Treasury stock; at cost, 7,236,001 shares in 2022 and 7,317,058 shares in 2021 (259,108 ) (258,330 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,426,971 1,340,314 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,547,134 $ 2,437,294





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 87,503 $ 17,230 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 35,192 32,111 Deferred taxes 5,286 4,325 Compensation expense related to share-based compensation plans 4,719 5,117 Gain on sale of assets (4,745 ) (1,924 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Restricted investments 2,759 1,618 Accounts receivable, net (65,288 ) 8,389 Prepaid taxes 535 350 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,403 8,825 Other assets (1,516 ) (189 ) Accounts payable 7,771 36,820 Accrued expenses 7,130 18,695 Non-current liabilities (2,539 ) (3,994 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 80,210 127,373 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of equipment 6,444 14,933 Purchases of property and equipment (30,927 ) (9,522 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (24,483 ) 5,411 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long term debt (26,024 ) (33,381 ) Stock withheld for payments of withholding taxes (5,585 ) (3,759 ) Finance lease payments (526 ) (772 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 23,512 6,894 Net cash used in financing activities (8,623 ) (31,018 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 8 (8 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 47,112 101,758 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 159,784 124,506 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 206,896 $ 226,264





HUB GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY BUSINESS LINE (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

2021

Intermodal and transportation solutions $ 773,576 $ 575,256 Truck brokerage 295,605 127,262 Logistics 228,942 217,035 Total Revenue $ 1,298,123 $ 919,553





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (1) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Change Change 2022

2021

$ % Net income $ 87,503 $ 17,230 $ 70,273 407.9 % Interest expense 1,698 1,904 (206 ) -10.8 % Depreciation and amortization 35,192 32,111 3,081 9.6 % Provision for income taxes 25,990 4,824 21,166 438.8 % EBITDA $ 150,383 $ 56,069 $ 94,314 168.2 %

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” section of this release for the definition of EBITDA and a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

