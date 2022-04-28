W&T Offshore Announces Issuance of 2021 Corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

HOUSTON, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has issued its 2021 Corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) report, which is now available on W&T’s website, www.wtoffshore.com, under the “Corporate Responsibility” tab.



The 2021 ESG report provides detailed information about W&T’s ESG initiatives and provides important performance data for the three-year period from 2019 through 2021. The Company consulted the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (“SASB”) Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sustainability Accounting Standard, the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”), and other reporting guidance from industry frameworks and standards in the preparation of the report.

Tracy W. Krohn, Chairman and CEO, commented, “Our 2021 ESG report details our commitment to a high quality, comprehensive ESG effort. The Company made positive strides across all three ESG elements, including another year of declining Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions. Environmental stewardship, sound corporate governance, and contributing positively to our employees and the communities where we work and operate are cornerstones of our culture. We invite you to review this report to learn more about our ESG program and our plans for improvement in the future.”

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration, and development. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.