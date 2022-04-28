Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: Financial Results for the First Quarter

( Note : All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results are derived from financial statements prepared using the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"), except as otherwise noted, and are unaudited. This news release contains certain non-GAAP and other financial measures, including underwriting profit (loss), operating income (loss), combined ratio, combined ratio points, float, book value per basic share, total debt to total capital ratio, excluding non-insurance companies and excess (deficiency) of fair value over carrying value, that do not have a prescribed meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other issuers. See "Glossary of non-GAAP and other financial measures" in the company's Interim Report for the three months ended March 31, 2022.)



TORONTO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces net earnings of $125.5 million ($4.49 net earnings per diluted share after payment of preferred share dividends) in the first quarter of 2022 compared to net earnings of $806.0 million ($28.91 net earnings per diluted share after payment of preferred share dividends) in the first quarter of 2021. Book value per basic share at March 31, 2022 was $626.21 compared to $630.60 at December 31, 2021 (an increase of 1.0% adjusted for the $10 per common share dividend paid in the first quarter of 2022).

"The company continued to grow significantly in the first quarter with gross premiums written up 21.9% and net premiums written up 27.8% with a combined ratio of 93.1%, led by continued strong performance at Northbridge (87.3%), Brit (91.8%), Allied World (92.1%), Odyssey Group (93.7%) and Crum & Forster (94.8%). Operating income increased to $562.4 million from $298.2 million, reflecting the strong growth in underwriting profit and increased share of profit of associates.

"During the quarter we had net gains on common stocks of $262.9 million, but due to rising interest rates we had unrealized losses on bonds of $494.1 million, for a net loss on investments of $214.4 million.

"Our low duration of 1.4 years on our $37 billion fixed income portfolio (mainly cash and U.S. treasuries) reduced the impact that rising interest rates had on our bonds in the first quarter of 2022 to only a decrease of 1.3% of the fixed income portfolio, while enabling the company to benefit significantly from increased interest income in the remainder of 2022 as we deploy the portfolio into one to two year treasury bonds," said Prem Watsa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The table below presents the sources of the company's net earnings in a format which the company has consistently used as it believes it assists in understanding Fairfax:

First quarter 2022 2021 ($ millions) Gross premiums written 6,662.9 5,428.0 Net premiums written 5,342.7 4,145.9 Net premiums earned 4,777.7 3,730.4 Operating income - Property and casualty insurance and reinsurance: Underwriting profit 324.4 149.0 Interest and dividends 110.5 105.8 Share of profit of associates 127.5 43.4 562.4 298.2 Operating income (loss) - Life insurance and Run-off (7.8 ) (16.3 ) Operating income (loss) - Non-insurance companies 27.1 (84.9 ) Interest expense (103.9 ) (166.1 ) Corporate overhead and other income (expense) (14.6 ) 42.5 Net gains (losses) on investments (214.4 ) 908.7 Pre-tax income 248.8 982.1 Provision for income taxes (70.2 ) (159.5 ) Non-controlling interests (53.1 ) (16.6 ) Net earnings attributable to shareholders of Fairfax 125.5 806.0

Highlights for the first quarter of 2022 (with comparisons to the first quarter of 2021 except as otherwise noted) include the following:

Net premiums written by the property and casualty insurance and reinsurance operations increased by 27.8% to $5,297.3 million from $4,145.9 million, while gross premiums written increased by 21.9%.

The consolidated combined ratio of the property and casualty insurance and reinsurance operations was 93.1%, producing an underwriting profit of $324.4 million, compared to a combined ratio of 96.0% and an underwriting profit of $149.0 million in 2021, driven by significant growth in business volumes (net premiums earned increased by 26.9%) and modest catastrophe losses of $130.2 million or 2.8 combined ratio points in the quarter.

Operating income of the property and casualty insurance and reinsurance operations increased to $562.4 million from $298.2 million, due to growth in underwriting profit as previously described and increased share of profit of associates.

Float of the property and casualty insurance and reinsurance operations increased by 3.5% to $26,846.5 million at March 31, 2022 from $25,936.8 million at December 31, 2021.

Excluding the impact of Fairfax India’s performance fees to Fairfax (principally an accrual of $56.0 million in the first quarter of 2021), which are offset upon consolidation, operating income of the non-insurance companies improved by $52.9 million, principally attributed to the Restaurants and retail segment (primarily reflecting higher business volumes across most companies due to reduced COVID-19-related restrictions) and Fairfax India (primarily higher share of profit of associates).

Consolidated share of profit of associates of $184.1 million principally reflected share of profit of $49.7 million from Atlas Corp., $38.0 million from EXCO Resources and $30.7 million from Eurobank.

Interest expense of $103.9 million (inclusive of $12.2 million on leases) was comprised of $77.0 million incurred on borrowings by the holding company and the insurance and reinsurance companies and $14.7 million incurred on borrowings by the non-insurance companies (which are non-recourse to the holding company).

At March 31, 2022 the company's insurance and reinsurance companies held portfolio investments of $50.2 billion (excluding Fairfax India's portfolio of $2.0 billion), of which approximately $23.2 billion was in cash and short dated investments representing approximately 46.3% of those portfolio investments. During the first quarter of 2022 the company used the net proceeds from maturities of short term investments to purchase $7.4 billion of U.S. treasuries and Canadian government bonds (one to two year term), which reduced the proportion of cash and short dated investments from 50.3% at December 31, 2021 to 46.3%, which will benefit future interest and dividend income.

Net losses on investments of $214.4 million consisted of the following:



First quarter of 2022 ($ millions) Realized gains (losses) Unrealized gains

(losses) Net gains

(losses) Net gains (losses) on: Equity exposures 81.9 181.0 262.9 Bonds 21.0 (515.1 ) (494.1 ) Other 19.8 (3.0 ) 16.8 122.7 (337.1 ) (214.4 )

Net gains on equity exposures of $262.9 million was primarily comprised of realized and unrealized appreciation of common stocks and equity total return swaps and net unrealized gains on equity warrants, partially offset by net unrealized depreciation of convertible bonds. At March 31, 2022 the company continued to hold equity total return swaps on 1,964,155 Fairfax subordinate voting shares with an original notional amount of $732.5 million (Cdn$935.0 million) or approximately $372.96 (Cdn$476.03) per share, on which the company recorded net gains of $94.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net losses on bonds of $494.1 million included net losses on U.S. treasuries and Canadian government bonds of $222.8 million (of which $158.0 million related to net purchases of $7.4 billion of U.S. treasuries and Canadian government bonds (one to two year term) in the first quarter), unrealized losses of $71.9 million on Greek government bonds (that back Eurolife's reserves) and net losses of $182.7 million on corporate and other bonds (principally U.S. and Canadian corporate bonds), partially offset by net gains on U.S. treasury bond forward contracts of $68.5 million.

The company did not record any gains on its equity accounted investment in Digit as regulatory approvals to permit the company to obtain control are still pending and as a result the company’s ownership interest remained unchanged at 49.0%.

At March 31, 2022 the excess of fair value over carrying value of investments in non-insurance associates and consolidated non-insurance subsidiaries was $343.9 million.

The company's total debt to total capital ratio, excluding non-insurance companies, remained steady at 24.2% at March 31, 2022 compared to 24.1% at December 31, 2021.

There were 23.8 million and 26.1 million weighted average common shares effectively outstanding during the first quarters of 2022 and 2021 respectively. At March 31, 2022 there were 23,810,965 common shares effectively outstanding.

Unaudited consolidated balance sheet, earnings and comprehensive income information, together with segmented premium and combined ratio information, follow and form part of this news release.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

as at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(unaudited - US$ millions except per share amounts)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Holding company cash and investments (including assets pledged for derivative obligations – $103.7; December 31, 2021 – $111.0) 1,246.8 1,478.3 Insurance contract receivables 7,605.2 6,883.2 Portfolio investments Subsidiary cash and short term investments (including restricted cash and cash equivalents – $896.8; December 31, 2021 – $1,246.4) 13,481.4 21,799.5 Bonds (cost $22,570.9; December 31, 2021 – $13,836.3) 22,323.8 14,091.2 Preferred stocks (cost $889.9; December 31, 2021 – $576.6) 2,686.2 2,405.9 Common stocks (cost $4,888.0; December 31, 2021 – $4,717.2) 5,672.8 5,468.9 Investments in associates (fair value $5,866.6; December 31, 2021 – $5,671.9) 4,885.1 4,755.1 Derivatives and other invested assets (cost $934.6; December 31, 2021 – $888.2) 1,169.0 991.2 Assets pledged for derivative obligations (cost $101.0; December 31, 2021 – $119.6) 101.0 119.6 Fairfax India cash, portfolio investments and associates (fair value $3,243.5; December 31, 2021 – $3,336.4) 2,049.6 2,066.0 52,368.9 51,697.4 Deferred premium acquisition costs 2,040.5 1,924.1 Recoverable from reinsurers (including recoverables on paid losses – $1,077.7; December 31, 2021 – $884.3) 12,607.1 12,090.5 Deferred income tax assets 495.3 522.4 Goodwill and intangible assets 6,003.3 5,928.2 Other assets 6,219.5 6,121.3 Total assets 88,586.6 86,645.4 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,960.2 4,985.4 Derivative obligations (including at the holding company – $33.7; December 31, 2021 – $32.1) 198.9 152.9 Deferred income tax liabilities 567.7 598.8 Insurance contract payables 4,750.1 4,493.5 Insurance contract liabilities 49,108.0 47,346.5 Borrowings – holding company and insurance and reinsurance companies 6,121.9 6,129.3 Borrowings – non-insurance companies 1,794.7 1,623.7 Total liabilities 67,501.5 65,330.1 Equity Common shareholders’ equity 14,910.7 15,049.6 Preferred stock 1,335.5 1,335.5 Shareholders’ equity attributable to shareholders of Fairfax 16,246.2 16,385.1 Non-controlling interests 4,838.9 4,930.2 Total equity 21,085.1 21,315.3 88,586.6 86,645.4 Book value per basic share $ 626.21 $ 630.60

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - US$ millions except per share amounts)

First quarter 2022 2021 Income Gross premiums written 6,662.9 5,428.0 Net premiums written 5,342.7 4,145.9 Gross premiums earned 6,023.3 4,757.2 Premiums ceded to reinsurers (1,245.6 ) (1,026.8 ) Net premiums earned 4,777.7 3,730.4 Interest and dividends 168.9 167.9 Share of profit of associates 184.1 44.3 Net gains (losses) on investments (214.4 ) 842.0 Gain on sale of insurance subsidiaries — 66.7 Other revenue 1,066.3 1,146.9 5,982.6 5,998.2 Expenses Losses on claims, gross 3,795.6 3,031.1 Losses on claims, ceded to reinsurers (803.2 ) (654.9 ) Losses on claims, net 2,992.4 2,376.2 Operating expenses 761.4 684.8 Commissions, net 801.1 619.5 Interest expense 103.9 166.1 Other expenses 1,075.0 1,169.5 5,733.8 5,016.1 Earnings before income taxes 248.8 982.1 Provision for income taxes 70.2 159.5 Net earnings 178.6 822.6 Attributable to: Shareholders of Fairfax 125.5 806.0 Non-controlling interests 53.1 16.6 178.6 822.6 Net earnings per share $ 4.79 $ 30.44 Net earnings per diluted share $ 4.49 $ 28.91 Cash dividends paid per share $ 10.00 $ 10.00 Shares outstanding (000) (weighted average) 23,838 26,116

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - US$ millions)

First quarter 2022 2021 Net earnings 178.6 822.6 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes Items that may be reclassified to net earnings Net unrealized foreign currency translation losses on foreign subsidiaries (7.3 ) (1.0 ) Losses on hedge of net investment in Canadian subsidiaries (24.9 ) (27.8 ) Gains on hedge of net investment in European operations 18.2 35.7 Share of other comprehensive loss of associates, excluding net gains on defined benefit plans (47.0 ) (63.8 ) (61.0 ) (56.9 ) Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains on foreign subsidiaries reclassified to net earnings — (0.3 ) (61.0 ) (57.2 ) Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings Net gains on defined benefit plans 50.1 — Share of net gains on defined benefit plans of associates 5.8 2.0 Other — 13.8 55.9 15.8 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes (5.1 ) (41.4 ) Comprehensive income 173.5 781.2 Attributable to: Shareholders of Fairfax 144.6 773.8 Non-controlling interests 28.9 7.4 173.5 781.2

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

(unaudited - US$ millions)

Third party gross premiums written, net premiums written and combined ratios for the property and casualty insurance and reinsurance operations (excluding Life insurance and Run-off) in the first quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:

Gross Premiums Written

First quarter % change year-over-year 2022 2021 Northbridge 474.7 409.7 15.9 % Odyssey Group 1,417.1 1,157.2 22.5 % Crum & Forster 1,036.6 800.9 29.4 % Zenith National 259.0 271.7 (4.7 )% Brit(1) 885.4 678.6 30.5 % Allied World 1,751.8 1,408.2 24.4 % Fairfax Asia(2) 217.1 128.2 69.3 % Insurance and Reinsurance - Other 574.1 573.5 0.1 % Property and casualty insurance and reinsurance 6,615.8 5,428.0 21.9 %

Net Premiums Written

First quarter % change year-over-year 2022 2021 Northbridge 431.1 374.4 15.1 % Odyssey Group 1,320.0 1,031.9 27.9 % Crum & Forster 833.3 666.0 25.1 % Zenith National 257.5 265.3 (2.9 )% Brit(1) 630.2 385.5 63.5 % Allied World 1,334.3 1,027.2 29.9 % Fairfax Asia(2) 88.1 60.6 45.4 % Insurance and Reinsurance - Other 402.8 335.0 20.2 % Property and casualty insurance and reinsurance 5,297.3 4,145.9 27.8 %

Combined Ratios

First quarter 2022 2021 Northbridge 87.3 % 87.0 % Odyssey Group 93.7 % 98.8 % Crum & Forster 94.8 % 99.3 % Zenith National 95.4 % 88.1 % Brit(1) 91.8 % 98.4 % Allied World 92.1 % 94.2 % Fairfax Asia(2) 90.6 % 94.0 % Insurance and Reinsurance - Other 98.9 % 97.9 % Property and casualty insurance and reinsurance 93.1 % 96.0 %

(1) Excluding Ki Insurance, in the first quarter of 2022 gross premiums written increased by 17.7%, net premiums written increased by 44.0% and the combined ratio was 92.2%.

(2) Includes Singapore Re which was consolidated on June 17, 2021.