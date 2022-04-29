Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 22 April – 28 April 2022

Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 9 February 2022.

During the week of 22 April 2022 up to and including 28 April 2022 a total of 3,416,497 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €11.92 for a total amount of €40,720,993.67.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to € 434,952,171 representing 86.99% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

