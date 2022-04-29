Extension of the powers of the Member of the Supervisory Board of a group’s subsidiary (AS Merko Ehitus Eesti)

English Estonian

According to a decision of the Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus from 29 April 2022, the powers of the Member of the Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Mr. Martin Rebane, have been extended until 29 April 2025. The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will continue with three members: Mr. Andres Trink (The Chairman), Mr. Tõnu Toomik and Mr. Martin Rebane.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

