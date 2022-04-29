Audited annual report of Trigon Property Development AS for 2021

English Estonian

The supervisory board of Trigon Property Development AS approved on 27th April 2022 the audited annual report and profit allocation proposal for the year 2021. The supervisory board decided to present the annual report and profit allocation proposal as prepared by the management for the approval of the general meeting of shareholders. In connection with reclassifying investment property as inventories, the company´s revenue decreased by 824,040 euros in the audited report compared to the preliminary results published on 28th of February 2022. Reclassification did not have an impact on profit and the company's net profit did not change compared to the preliminary results published on 28th of February 2022.



The original audited Annual Report 2021 document is submitted in machine-readable .xhtml format to the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and digitally signed (Link: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/et/instrument/EE3100003443/reports ).

The audited Annual Report of AS Trigon Property Development for 2021 in pdf-format without European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) markups is available on issuer’s home page http://www.t rigonprop erty.com . The report can also be read in issuer’s location at Pärnu mnt 18, Tallinn.

