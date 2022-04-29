Change in the number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)

English Swedish

Stockholm, Sweden – 29 April 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announced that the number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), registration number 556882-8908 (“Sinch”), amounts to 808,900,888 on 29 April 2022.

The change in the number of shares and votes in March is a result of the issue of 10,803,010 shares to the sellers of MessageMedia and of 1,372,510 new shares issued upon exercise of warrants within the frame of incentive program LTI2016, LTI2018 and LTI2020.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath

Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com .

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:35 CET on 29 April 2022.

Attachment