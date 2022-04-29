Proactis SA Financial Information 6m 01 22

English French

Proactis SA announces financial information for the 6 months ended 31 January 2022

Paris – 29 April 2022 – Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of comprehensive spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announced financial information for the 6 months ended 31 January 2022, in accordance with the “European Transparency Obligations Directive” financial disclosure requirements.

Financial data

€ Million 6 months ended 31 January 2021 6 months ended 31 January 2022 Revenue (*) 5.8 6.8 EBITDA (**) 0.6 1.1 Net Earnings (0.7) (0.3) Operating Cashflow (0.2) 0.2 Cash 0.8 0.5 (*) Revenue has been amended to reflect the impact of the Group Management fees.

(**) EBITDA: Operating result before depreciation and non-recurring items.

Accounts for the 6 months to 31 January 2022 have been reviewed by auditors and were approved by the Proactis SA Board of Directors on 26 April 2022.

Revenue in the 6 months to 31 January 2022 was €6.8m, 17% higher than the period to 31 January 2021.This increase is due to the addition of management fees relating transfer pricing agreements with Proactis Holding Ltd. Revenue is split as follow:

€ Million 6 months ended 31 January 2021 6 months ended 31 January 2022 Revenue (*) 5.8 6.8 Operating revenue 5.5 4.8 Management fees 0.3 1.9

Operating revenue is at €4.8m, 13% lower than the period to 31 January 2021. As previously communicated in February, this is principally due to the non-renewal of contracts incorporating third party software or contract value decrease due to the cancellation of the element relating to third-party software in previous years.

The EBITDA (*) has increased from €0.6m in the 6 months to 31 January 2021 to €1.1m in the 6 months to 31 January 2022.

At 31 January 2022 the cash position was of €0.5m; lower than the position recorded on 31 July 2021 (€1.0m).

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Significant customers include BASF and Michelin

Proactis SA has major operations in Paris, Bonn, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00

E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com



