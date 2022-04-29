English French

April 29, 2022

Technicolor: availability of a prospectus approved by the French Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”) under number 22-129

Technicolor (the « Company ») announces that a prospectus has been made available today to the public in respect of the admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris of 115,384,615 new ordinary shares that may be issued following the conversion of 115,384,615 Mandatory Convertible Notes (the "MCNs"), the issue of which will be subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 6, 2022.

Pursuant to Articles L. 412-1 and L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier) and its General Regulations (Règlement Général), in particular Articles 211-1 to 216-1, the AMF issued, on April 29, 2022 the approval number 22-129 on this prospectus.

The prospectus, established by the Company and engaging the responsibility of its signatories, consists of:

the document d’enregistrement universel (Universal Registration Document) of Technicolor, filed with the AMF on April 5, 2022 under number D. 22-0237;

the amendment (in French version) of the document d’enregistrement universel (Universal Registration Document), filed with the AMF on April 29, 2022 under number D. 22-0237-A01;

a note d’opération (in French version); and

a summary of the prospectus included in the note d’opération.

The prospectus is available on the Company’s web site www.technicolor.com (under the heading “Investor Center” - “Financial information” - “Regulated Information”) and at its corporate head office: 8-10, rue du Renard, 75004 Paris, France. It is also available on the website of the AMF (http://www.amf-france.org).

About Technicolor

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

