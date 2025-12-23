Press Release

Vantiva Board of Directors Elects Katleen Vandeweyer as Chairwoman of the Board

Current Lead Independent Board Member Katleen Vandeweyer takes on the Chairperson role as Brian Shearer transitions off Vantiva’s Board of Directors.

Paris, France – December 23, 2025 – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader enabling Network Service Providers to connect consumers worldwide, today announces leadership changes on its Board of Directors.

Independent Board Director Katleen Vandeweyer has been voted into the Chairperson role. Katleen has a strong background in business management with solid telecommunications experience. She has recently been providing significant contributions to some high-profile boards in the EU. In connection with the appointment and in consultation with the Board and Vantiva leadership, Brian Shearer has stepped down from his role as Chairperson.



"We are very excited about Katleen stepping up to lead the Board. Her work as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee and Lead Independent Director, and her strong track record of leadership in business and technology, make her the ideal leader to guide our Board through Vantiva’s next chapters of growth,” said Tim O’Loughlin, CEO of Vantiva. "Brian’s leadership was instrumental during our pivotal acquisition of CommScope’s Connected Home business and the strategic divestiture of our Supply Chain Solutions division. I greatly appreciate Brian’s expertise and leadership, and we look forward to working alongside Katleen to build on Vantiva’s success to date.”

“It is an honor to become the Chairwoman of the Vantiva Board of Directors as the company continues to execute against its strategic plan,” said Katleen Vandeweyer. “I look forward to continuing my work with Tim and the entire Board to deliver long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

"We are pleased to see Katleen step into the Chairperson role. She has been an excellent Chairwoman of our Audit Committee. I am highly confident that Katleen, the Board, and the management team will continue leading Vantiva successfully,” said Brian Shearer.

TPG Credit remains committed to supporting Vantiva's continued success and growth initiatives. Its substantial debt and equity holdings are not changing as a result of this transition, and the firm maintains representation on Vantiva's Board.

###

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and IoT-driven smart systems that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and flexible supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 2% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Contacts

Vantiva Press Relations Image 7 for Vantiva

press.relations@vantiva.com vantiva.press@image7.fr

Vantiva Investor Relations

investor.relations@vantiva.com

Attachment