Vantiva - Third Quarter 2025 Revenues

Vantiva: Q3-2025 Revenues Up 7.9% Year-Over-Year

Solid quarter boosted by pull-ahead demand, partially offset by foreign exchange impact



Fourth quarter revenue levels are projected to be lower year-over-year due to customer timing



Guidance maintained for 2025 at budget rate

Paris, France – October 30, 2025 – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in connectivity, announces its unaudited revenues for the third quarter of 2025.



Key Financial Highlights

Revenues were up 7.9% year-over-year (YOY) in the quarter despite a significant negative foreign exchange impact (+13.3% at constant rate).

For the first 9 months, revenues increased by 7.9% YOY at actual rate and 10.8% at constant rate.

The group maintains its guidance for the full year at the budget exchange rate (€/$ 1.05), assuming that component availability remains stable.







Third Quarter and Nine Month – YOY Revenue

Third Quarter Nine Month In millions of euros, continuing operations 2025 2024* Change at current rate Change at constant rate 2025 2024* Change at current rate Change at constant rate Total revenue 470 436 7.9% 13.3% 1,331 1,233 7.9% 10.8% Broadband 366 265 38.0% 44.6% 963 731 31.7% 35.2% Video 74 133 (44.3%) (40.5%) 283 395 (28.4%) (26.5%) Diversification 30 38 (20.2%) (16.2%) 86 107 (20.0%) (18.2%)

* 2024 figures restated for SCS divestment and reclassification of CVS and Maintenance from Broadband and Video to Diversification

Group revenue rose YOY by 7.9% to €470 million.

Broadband revenues increased by 38%, while Video and Diversification activities declined by 44.3% and 20.2% respectively, due to lower demand.

Broadband business has been driven by strong demand, notably in North America. However, this trend is not expected to continue in the fourth quarter, as part of the Q3 demand was brought forward by some early customer orders.



Video demand continued to be affected by the secular decline of the market, notably in North America, Australia, and Korea.

Diversification activities were impacted by weaker demand in the retail sector.

Outlook

Vantiva maintains its guidance at the budget exchange rate, assuming that component availability remains stable.

2025 Gui dance*

Adjusted EBITDA > €150 million

Positive Free Cash Flow (FCF)

*assuming €/$ at 1.05

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and IoT-driven smart systems that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and flexible supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 2% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

