AACOM Honors Exceptional Leaders at Annual Conference

Denver, CO, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) concluded its annual conference, Educating Leaders, the largest gathering of osteopathic medical education (OME) professionals in the nation, by presenting its 2022 leadership awards.

“AACOM is proud to present four exceptionally deserving individuals with these prestigious awards,” says AACOM President and CEO Robert A. Cain, DO. “Their contributions and commitment to OME and their strong examples of leadership and service have been rightfully recognized by their colleagues and peers, and we are pleased to formally acknowledge them for their dedication and accomplishments.”

Dale S. Dodson Award

Created in memory of American Osteopathic Association past-president and OME innovator Dale S. Dodson, DO, this annual award recognizes a current or past chief executive officer or chief academic officer of an osteopathic medical college who has made significant contributions to the advancement and support of OME.

Dale S. Dodson Award 2022 Recipient:

Angela Franklin, PhD

President and CEO

Des Moines University

“I am honored to be named as the recipient of this year’s Dale S. Dodson Award,” says Dr. Franklin. “I have spent my entire career in higher education, dedicated to advancing health sciences learning and research, and I have proudly served as the 15th president of Des Moines University (DMU) for the last 11 years. I believe that Dr. Dodson, one of DMU’s first celebrated alumnus of the year in 1979, would be pleased to know that our institution has continued to enhance our standards in line with his vision to innovate health sciences education, training and scholarly inquiry.”



Robert A. Kistner Award

The Robert A. Kistner Award is presented each year on behalf of the AACOM Board of Deans. Individuals who receive this award are nominated and selected in recognition of their significant contributions to OME throughout their careers.

Robert A. Kistner Award 2022 Recipient:

Margaret Wilson, DO

Dean and Professor

A.T. Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine

“I am very humbled and honored to receive this recognition,” says Dr. Wilson. “With so many in our profession working each day to support and advance osteopathic medicine, to be chosen from this dedicated group is very meaningful. I have been so fortunate to be part of the osteopathic profession and to work with so many wonderful colleagues. I am grateful to have been able to contribute in some way and appreciate deeply the honor bestowed by the AACOM Board of Deans with this award.”

William D. Miller Award

The William D. Miller Award is presented annually on behalf of the AACOM Board of Deans. Recipients of this award are nominated and selected in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to the advancement of the osteopathic profession.

William D. Miller Award 2022 Recipient:

Van Hipp, Jr.

Chairman

American Defense International

“I’m deeply humbled and honored to receive this year’s William D. Miller Award,” says Hipp, Jr. “DOs have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, improving healthcare in rural America, enhancing physician care for the U.S. Military and our veterans, making advancements in sports medicine and developing technologies for the early detection of diseases. Their approach of combining ‘old-school medicine’ with the latest medical developments to save lives and improve healthcare should be the future standard of American medicine.”

National Student DO of the Year

AACOM’s Council of Osteopathic Student Government Presidents (COSGP) is the official national student leadership council of AACOM and is the only organization that represents all osteopathic medical students. COSGP is comprised of student government/council presidents from each of the nation’s osteopathic medical colleges. Every year, they select the National Student DO of the Year.

National Student DO of the Year 2022 Recipient:

Samantha Nandyal

OMS IV

Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine

“Receiving this award was a stunning affirmation of the steps towards health equity, anti-racism and community wellness that my mentors and village have been taking, bringing me alongside,” says Nandyal. “I am so indebted to those who have led the way, and I will continue to work to be a better global citizen, fierce advocate and compassionate ear. Thank you to the committee at OU-HCOM and the Council of Osteopathic Student Government Presidents who listened to my story and chose me for this honor, as well as AACOM for their support and generosity.”

To learn more about AACOM’s awards, and to view past winners, please visit our awards web page.

About AACOM

The American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) leads and advocates for the full continuum of osteopathic medical education to improve the health of the public. Founded in 1898 to support and assist the nation's osteopathic medical schools, AACOM represents all 38 colleges of osteopathic medicine—educating nearly 34,000 future physicians, 25 percent of all U.S. medical students—at 59 teaching locations in 34 U.S. states, as well as osteopathic graduate medical education professionals and trainees at U.S. medical centers, hospitals, clinics and health systems.