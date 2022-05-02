The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|4,778,784
|346.48
|1,655,765,066
|25 April 2022
|34,000
|404.40
|13,749,573
|26 April 2022
|35,000
|409.15
|14,320,107
|27 April 2022
|34,000
|400.44
|13,614,872
|28 April 2022
|34,999
|397.06
|13,896,605
|29 April 2022
|34,977
|394.90
|13,812,312
|Accumulated under the programme
|4,951,760
|348.39
|1,725,158,534
Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,983,055 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.77% of the share capital.
As of 26 April 2022, Jyske Bank had 65,178,960 outstanding shares in circulation.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
