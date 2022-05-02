HOOKIPA announces promotion of Christine D. Baker to Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced the promotion of Christine D. Baker to Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. Christine joined HOOKIPA in August 2019 as Chief Business Officer and has played a critical role in securing several strategic business collaborations for HOOKIPA’s novel arenaviral immunotherapeutics that help position the science and the company for continued growth.



“Since day one, Christine has applied her deep experience in business development and commercial planning to help uncover, negotiate and secure significant collaborations with major players in the pharmaceutical sector as we advance our novel arenaviral platform deeper into clinical development,” said Joern Aldag, Chief Executive Officer. “Moreover, she has demonstrated a willingness and aptitude to help shape the growth of HOOKIPA through our scientific positioning, alliance management, communications, and scientific expert engagement. Christine has also helped establish and grow our US-based operations, which will continue to play a key role in our future growth. Her promotion to COO is well deserved, and I look forward to continuing to work with her as we further build the value proposition of our diverse and rich pipeline of immunotherapeutics.”

Christine D. Baker has more than 30 years‘ experience in the biotech/pharmaceutical industry, with expertise in business development, commercialization, and drug development strategies. Prior to joining HOOKIPA, Christine served as Chief Business Officer at EpicentRx and Vice President at Novartis Oncology. During her 14-year tenure at Novartis, she held positions of increasing responsibility and drove deals from early-stage collaborations with start-up companies to multi-billion dollar asset swaps with large pharmaceutical companies. Christine began her career at Schering-Plough, where she advanced through a variety of roles in R&D, Marketing and Sales, Business Development, and General Management. She graduated from Dartmouth College magna cum laude with a Chemistry degree and earned an MBA with honors from Rutgers University. She currently serves as a non-executive Director of the Board of Tyme Technologies.

