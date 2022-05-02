The Canadian Dermatology Association launches its month-long National Sun Awareness Campaign

English French

OTTAWA, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the weather becomes milder and Canadians start heading outdoors, the Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) launches its month-long sun awareness campaign. The campaign informs Canadians about the importance of self skin examinations and the simple steps that can be taken to protect themselves and their families from the sun's harmful ultraviolet radiation exposure.



For the full month of May, the CDA will be dedicated to sharing important sun awareness messages and resources for Canadians, including steps to conduct a self-examination and preventative actions across Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, CDA websites, media, and more.

On Sunday, May 8, the CDA will launch its first national "Check Your Skin Day." The CDA developed this awareness day to serve as an annual reminder to Canadians to check their skin.

On Monday, May 9, the CDA will launch its first TikTok challenge contest, “Tell me you’re sun smart without telling me you’re sun smart.” The contest will run from May 9 to May 27.

On Thursday, May 19, the CDA will host an Instagram Live Q&A Event where member dermatologists will answer the public’s “burning” questions about sun safety and skin cancer prevention.

In addition to these events, each day in May, sun awareness messages, resources, and patient stories will be shared.

“With skin cancer being the most common form of cancer but easily preventable and detectable, it is a priority to learn self-skin examinations and practice sun safe behaviours,” says the National Chair of the CDA Sun Awareness Working Group and Associate Professor at the University of British Columbia, Dr. Sunil Kalia.

For daily sun awareness content, follow the CDA on social media and visit dermatology.ca and the campaign website checkyourskin.ca.

Social Media Channels

Important Dates

Sun Awareness Week (May 2-8)

Sun Awareness Month (May 2-29)

CDA’s “Check Your Skin Day” (May 8)

CDA’s TikTok Challenge Contest (May 9-27)

CDA’s Dermalogues Podcast (May 16)

CDA’s Instagram Live Q&A Event (May 19 at 7:00-7:30 pm ET)

About the Canadian Dermatology Association

The Canadian Dermatology Association, founded in 1925, represents Canadian certified dermatologists. The association provides easy access to a reliable source of medical knowledge on dermatology. The CDA exists to advance the science and art of medicine and surgery related to the care of the skin, hair, and nails; provide continuing professional development for its members; support and advance patient care; provide public education on sun protection and other aspects of skin health; and promote a lifetime of healthier skin, hair, and nails. By doing so, the CDA informs and empowers both medical professionals and the Canadian public. To learn more about CDA initiatives, visit dermatology.ca and join the conversation on our social media channels.

