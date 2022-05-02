Pieridae to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (PEA.TO) will release its first quarter 2022 results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 prior to markets opening.

Chief Executive Officer Alfred Sorensen, President and Chief Operating Officer Darcy Reding and Chief Financial Officer Adam Gray will discuss the financial results, Company developments and forward-looking strategy at 8:30 a.m. (MDT) /10:30 a.m. (EDT).

Members of the investment community, shareholders and other interested parties are invited to participate by calling toll-free 1-877-800-8195, or international dial in 1-615-622-8082. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No pass code is required. A live webcast of the teleconference will be available via the following URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kkodzsqy.

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the conclusion of the event. Simply log in to the above URL to listen and watch.

About Pieridae

Pieridae is a majority Canadian-owned corporation based in Calgary that was founded in 2011. The Company is focused on the exploration, extraction and processing of natural gas as well as analyzing options for a reconfigured LNG Project that fits with the current environment and would supply Europe and other markets. Pieridae provides the energy to fuel people’s daily lives while supporting the environment and the transition to a lower-carbon economy. After completion of all the transactions disclosed in this news release, Pieridae has 157,641,871 common shares issued and outstanding which trade on the TSX (PEA.TO).

