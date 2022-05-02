Zscaler Appoints Brendan Castle as Chief People Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that Brendan Castle has been appointed Chief People Officer. Castle will lead the company's global People and Culture organization, including talent acquisition, learning and development, internal business partners, diversity, equity and inclusion, and our workplace experience. With 30 years of senior management and employee operations experience at large-scale organizations, Castle brings expertise to all aspects of the ZscalerTM People and Culture function, including building highly motivated, productive teams, and implementing modern employee programs.



“I would first like to express extreme gratitude to Greg Pappas for dedicating nearly nine years building and leading the People and Culture team at Zscaler, and I wish him the best in his retirement,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and founder at Zscaler. “As the leader in cloud security, Zscaler continues to grow at a rapid pace and has become a destination for top talent. I am excited to welcome Brendan Castle as we continue our hyper-growth and speed of innovation to help us efficiently scale and attract top talent globally.”

“I admire Zscaler’s commitment to culture by creating an environment where a diverse workforce can innovate freely and contribute their best work to help customers succeed,” said Castle. “Being the best starts by creating a culture where the most talented people share common values and seek the opportunity to make a difference through teamwork, open communication, innovation, and a passion for customers. I am delighted to be part of the next phase of Zscaler’s growth and look forward to being an integral part of its evolution.”

Castle most recently led Google’s 3,000-person global recruiting organization covering all hiring from new graduates to industry and executives for all products, services, sales, and engineering. Prior to joining Google in 2014, Castle served as Managing Director and Global Head of Human Resources Shared Services at Citigroup. He was responsible for 1,400 employees across 45 countries in onboarding, off-boarding, employee operations, payroll, equity, and mobility for Citi’s 300,000 worldwide workforce.

