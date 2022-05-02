WISeKey announces composition of 2022 Davos Roundtables

– Cybersecurity Tech Accord: The Tech Sector in the Age of Hybrid Warfare and The Code to Metaverse –

Registration at: https://www.wisekey.com/davos-event/

18.00 to 23.00 CET

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Hotel Europe Davos, Promenade 63, 7270 Davos

Geneva – May 2, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announces that it will hold its 14th Annual Cybersecurity Roundtable in Davos on Wednesday, May 25 (starting at 18:00 CET), at the Piano Bar of Hotel Europe (Promenade 63, 7270, Davos Platz, Switzerland).

For more information and registration details https://www.wisekey.com/davos-event/.

The agenda for the 2020 Cybersecurity Roundtable features the following events:

18:00 – 20:00 Cybersecurity Tech Accord The Tech Sector in the Age of Hybrid Warfare (networking reception and panel discussion) https://www.wisekey.com/wisekey-webinar/tech-accord-2022-register/ 20:30 – 22:30



4rd Annual The transHuman Code Meeting of The Minds (panel discussion) The CODE To Metaverse 22:30 – 23:00 2022 WISeKey Outstanding Achievement and NFT Awards ceremony 23:00+ Annual WISeKey Swiss Night Cocktail Party

I. Cybersecurity Tech Accord

As a core signatory of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, this networking reception hosted by WISeKey and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord will include a The Tech Sector in the Age of Hybrid Warfare roundtable and reception featuring leaders from Cybersecurity Tech Accord signatory companies discussing the implications of cyber operations as part of modern warfare in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Hosted by WISeKey, the discussion will highlight the unique role that the technology industry has played recently and historically in addressing the cyber elements of the war in Ukraine, and the multistakeholder cooperation necessary to establish a rules-based order in cyberspace.

The Cybersecurity Tech Accord is a public commitment among now more than 130 global technology companies https://cybertechaccord.org/ to protect and empower civilians online and to improve the security, stability and resilience of cyberspace. Since establishing the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, signatories have supported initiatives on email and routing security, implemented Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) in their own operations, participated in global requests for comments on the UN’s new High Level Panel on Digital Cooperation, and endorsed the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace as an early supporter. Additionally, the group has coordinated with like-minded organizations such as the Global Cyber Alliance, the Internet Society, and the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise (GFCE).

The 2022 Davos Tech Accord panel session will bring together technology industry leaders for an insightful and critical conversation about 21st century cybersecurity challenges and the Tech Accord commitments for their address.

II. 4rd Annual The transHuman Code Meeting of The Minds (panel discussion) - The CODE To Metaverse

Inspired at Davos through interactive workshops, The transHuman Code www.transhumancode.com is a bestselling book co-authored by Carlos Moreira and David Fergusson, released in June 2019 and subject of the forthcoming TV series.

This year, the roundtable session will focus on the future of human sustainability with the rise of algorithmic technologies. Subject experts will explore how The Code to Metaverse. We all agree that it is a precarious balancing act between technology and humanity in the application of AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, IoT, data management, and robotics to the future of education, employment, communication, transportation, communities, security, government, food, finance, entertainment and health.

Grounded in a human-centric foundation, The transHuman Code provides an ethical platform for developers, enablers and users of new technologies to prioritize keeping people at the center of gravity in the relationship between woman/man and machine.

With its roots in the development of secure identity management, WISeKey has stood at the forefront of providing greater security for data authentication since 1999. In the future, The transHuman Code platform, secured by WISeKey, could seamlessly ensure that technological innovations protect humans in the all environments. Our co-existence with artificial intelligence will challenge all conventions of ethical norms as we have known them, as we continue to digitize our work environment, our social interaction, and our physical activities.

Recent developments have forced governments around the world to take steps to quickly understand how Metaverse, this new frontier of innovation, is challenging the traditional conception of Sovereignty.

With data being stored virtually on the Metaverse anywhere in the world and government employees and citizens using information technology systems that are hosted and operated from anywhere (even outside of their jurisdiction), the expected sovereign rights over that date on the Metaverse needs to be reconsidered. Many information technology companies are telling governments that that their versions of the Metaverse will be enough to ensure sovereignty over their data and citizens. Others are stating that new legislation is needed to protect citizens. All in all, the solutions they propose are partial and unsatisfactory.

Join us, in this provocative dialogue, as we discuss how the future of everything will rest solely on how we establish responsible parameters for the relationship between technology and humanity.

III. 2022 WISeKey Outstanding NFTs and Achievement Awards

The “2022 WISeKey Outstanding Achievement Awards” will be presented to those companies and individuals who have made great impact globally to the development of the tech industry in the past year. This year WISeKey will be honoring human centric innovative and creative projects across the Metaverse and will announce several world first NFTZ projects, including a NFT created by WISekey satellites – the WISeSat on SpaceX Transporter 3 Rideshare mission riding aboard of a Falcon 9 that was launched in January 2022.

