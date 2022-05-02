ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 25-Apr-22 28,169 €554.68 €15,624,882.33 26-Apr-22 28,549 €547.30 €15,624,984.75 27-Apr-22 29,662 €527.54 €15,647,950.80 28-Apr-22 - - - 29-Apr-22 28,737 €552.34 €15,872,666.42

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

