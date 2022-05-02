Keysight InfiniiVision 3000G Oscilloscope Now Distributed by TestEquity

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced today the Keysight InfiniiVision 3000G Oscilloscope as the newest addition to its catalog of testing equipment.



One of the most renowned distributors of testing equipment and production supplies that support engineers, TestEquity is an industry leader across the U.S. The range of premium brands and products in its portfolio is vast and constantly growing. The addition of the Keysight Technologies InfiniiVision 3000G oscilloscope represents another high-quality electrical measurement tool added to the TestEquity family.

“Engineers have been using Keysight oscilloscopes for years, dating back to when they were still under the HP brand. Keysight Technologies has become a trusted brand in this space, and we’re excited to add the InfiniiVision 3000G to our catalog of oscilloscopes,” said Scott Cave, Director Product Management at TestEquity.

The name Keysight Technologies was born in 2013, but its products have been around for nearly a century. Originally, they were under the Hewlett-Packard (HP) brand before the electronic measurement segment of the business was spun off to form a separate entity. The company sells some of the most premium electrical measurement and testing equipment across the globe.

“Keysight is excited to partner with TestEquity to offer the InfiniiVision 3000G oscilloscope to its customers,” said Brad Doerr, Keysight Vice President of the Digital Photonics Center of Excellence. “The inclusion of the 3000G in the TestEquity portfolio will allow them to better serve customers with test and measurement challenges across a variety of industries by providing them with a powerful tool to diagnose elusive signal anomalies quickly and easily.”

Here are just a few of the many InfiniiVision 3000G Oscilloscope features that are highly coveted by engineers:

Embedded serial (i2C, SPI, UART)

Arbitrary Waveform Generator

Frequency Response Analyzer

Waveform Histograms

Measurement Histograms

Measurement Limit Test

Mask Limit Test



These features are new standard features on the InfiniiVision 3000G Oscilloscope, which makes it a unique product in this space. Among other oscilloscope models, these features are either unavailable or optional extras. With the InfiniiVision 3000G, you get every one of them as a standard offering.

To order the InfiniiVision 3000G Oscilloscope or one of the many other quality Keysight Technology products, check out the TestEquity catalog.

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits, and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 640 authorized manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Contact:



Lacey Nichols

Director of Marketing

lacey.nichols@testequity.com