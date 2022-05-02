Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted

Please be informed, that on 28 April 2022 INVL Technology (hereinafter – the Issuer) has transferred part of its shares – 128 units to the employees of INVL Technology's subsidiaries, who acquired the right to pre-empt realization of the option right under the basis and terms of signed option agreements. Considering this, the Issuer hereby announces the data on shares issued by the Issuer as of 28 April 2022:

Type of sharesNumber of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, unitsNumber of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units*Nominal value, EURTotal nominal
Value and authorized capital, EUR		Portion of the authorized capital, %
Ordinary registered shares12,175,32112,068,0890.293,530,843.09100

