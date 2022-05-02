Two Six Technologies Acquires Thresher Ventures

ARLINGTON, Va., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies (“Two Six”), a high-growth, technology-focused provider of products and expertise to U.S. national security customers, announced today it has acquired Thresher Ventures, LLC (“Thresher”), a software company with unique products that detect, analyze, and predict media manipulation by foreign governments.



Thresher combines its technical capabilities in software development, one-of-a-kind data sets, machine learning, natural language processing, research, and proprietary data science methodologies to alert its users when foreign governments are manipulating the information space.

“Thresher’s products and people are a compelling and complementary fit for Two Six, with our shared focus on advanced technologies, innovative products, and the global threats of great power competition,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “I’m excited to welcome this exceptional team to Two Six and believe this partnership will enable us to have an even bigger impact with our customers.”

Thresher’s M3 (Media Manipulation Monitor) product is delivered to customers via subscriptions, which can include data sets, dashboards, alerts, and support services. Customers include U.S. federal government agencies and global technology companies.

“Two Six Technologies is a perfect strategic partner for Thresher,” said Becky Fair, Thresher’s Co-founder and CEO. “We are thrilled to join the Two Six team and leverage our combined platform to help our clients more quickly and effectively confront the growing threats of misinformation and media manipulation around the world.”

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies is a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing expertise and scalable products to national security customers. The company solves complex technical challenges in six areas that are key to national security missions: cyber and space operations, data science, information operations, microelectronics, nextgen communications, and intelligence and decision support.

The company offers a family of operationally deployed products including Pulse, IKE™, SIGMA™, TrustedKeep™, and others. Major customers include the Department of Defense, including U.S. Cyber Command and DARPA, Department of State, the Intelligence Community, and the Department of Homeland Security. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Two Six Technologies employs more than 500 professionals and maintains a global operational footprint that includes a technical presence in more than 40 countries, coupled with native proficiency in 20+ languages.

Two Six was formed in February 2021 by global investment firm The Carlyle Group. For more information, visit twosixtech.com , @twosixtech on Twitter, and Two Six Technologies on LinkedIn .

About Thresher Ventures

Thresher’s Media Manipulation Monitor (M3) combines signal-rich proprietary data, AI-powered technology, and world-class expertise to help decision makers understand the information landscape, even when the signal has been manipulated. The company was incubated at Harvard and built on scholarship from Harvard’s Institute for Quantitative Social Science. Thresher develops unique annotated data sets, open source and machine learning models, natural language processing tools, data science methodologies, and new ways of including subject matter experts in the loop.

Thresher’s co-founders include CEO Becky Fair, a former officer in the U.S. intelligence community, and Dr. Gary King, the Weatherhead University Professor at Harvard and the Director of Harvard’s Institute for Quantitative Social Sciences. Thresher’s talented employees, who work remotely across the U.S. in 13 states, include experts in data science, software engineering, and product development.

Media Contact

David Leach

Vice President of Corporate Development

david.leach@twosixtech.com

703-782-9473