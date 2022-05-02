English Dutch

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 2 May 2022 – 7:00 PM CET

Disclosure of received notification from NN Group N.V.

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification from NN Group N.V.

Notification from NN Group N.V.

On 14 April 2022, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of NN Group N.V. ( NN Group ) had crossed the disclosure threshold of 15% on 11 April 2022 as the result of the acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer.

) had crossed the disclosure threshold of 15% on 11 April 2022 as the result of the acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer. This notification is being made because The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has acquired 100% ownership of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. ( NNIP ), and it is now the indirect owner of positions previously held by NNIP.

), and it is now the indirect owner of positions previously held by NNIP. The notification is made by a parent undertaking or a controlling person.

On 11 April 2022, NN Group - indirectly - held a total 11,605,000 voting rights. 10,675,000 voting rights are held by Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekering Maatschappij N.V., 775,000 voting rights are held by Nationale-Nederlanden Schadeverzekering Maatschappij N.V. and 155,000 voting rights are held by NN Re (Netherlands) N.V.

Based on the denominator of 72,960,154 (total number of voting rights), NN Group (indirectly) held 15.91% of the total number of voting rights on 11 April 2022.

The notification of NN Group can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link .

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and patients in 35 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

