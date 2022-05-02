Ensemble Health Partners Announces Expanded Strategic Revenue Cycle Collaboration with Nicklaus Children’s

Cincinnati, Ohio, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners (“Ensemble”), the industry leader in revenue cycle management, announced today that is expanding its strategic revenue cycle management collaboration with Nicklaus Children’s Health System. Since 2020, Ensemble has worked closely with Nicklaus Children’s to implement best practices in support of revenue cycle, health information management and patient access areas that have led to improvements in financial outcomes and patient experiences. With continued success in mind, Nicklaus Children’s is now fully transitioning all areas under revenue cycle management to Ensemble.



“An innovative, technology-enabled approach to revenue cycle paired with our people is a proven model that has consistently delivered significant financial improvement for the health systems we serve,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with a world-renowned name in healthcare that shares in our mission of redefining the possible and our vision of creating excellence and innovation in patient care.”



“We are pleased to expand our work with Ensemble and continue to leverage their expertise and technological innovation in the revenue cycle industry,” said Dawn Javersack, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Nicklaus Children’s Health System. “Our strategic collaboration supports our mission of inspiring hope and promoting lifelong health by providing the best care to every child.”



Ensemble partners with more than 280 hospitals across the United States to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences. Ensemble works with its partners to create a hands-on approach to help health systems forge a healthier path forward to improve financial performance, the billing process and customer service, enabling providers to focus on improving outcomes and reinvesting into patient care and the patient experience.



“At Ensemble, we believe in fostering an environment of innovation. The great work that our revenue cycle operators perform connects directly to the positive outcomes for patients and communities,” said Shannon White, Chief Operating Officer of Ensemble. “Nicklaus Children’s, along with the Ensemble team, shares a strong commitment to creating excellent patient experiences. It is a privilege to serve as their trusted strategic partner.”



