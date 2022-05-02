Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2022 First Quarter Results

NEW YORK, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion” or the “Company”), a finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its 2022 first quarter results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



2022 First Quarter Highlights

Net income grew 17% to $9.8 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $8.4 million, or $0.34 per share, in the prior year quarter.

Net interest income grew 25% to $35.9 million from $28.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest margin was 9.20%, in line with the 9.18% in the prior year quarter.

Loan originations increased 44% to $213.7 million from $148.0 million in the prior year quarter.

During the quarter, the recreation loan portfolio exceeded $1 billion for the first time.

Medallion paid a cash dividend of $0.08 per share during the quarter.

Executive Commentary – Andrew Murstein, President of Medallion

“We had a great start to the year as we maintained our momentum, resulting in another strong quarter. Over the past four quarters, we increased our recreation loans by 22% and home improvement loans by 38%, and we reduced our medallion exposure by 61%. Given our strong performance, we were also able to reinstate our dividend and resume purchases under our stock repurchase plan this quarter.”

Loan Detail

During the quarter, net charge-offs remained low at $2.7 million, compared to $2.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Loans 90 days or more past due were 0.27% of loans at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.33% at March 31, 2021.



Business Segment Highlights

Consumer Lending Segments

We grew originations by 44% to $204.2 million during the 2022 first quarter, compared to $141.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Consumer loans were $1.5 billion as of March 31, 2022, compared to $1.2 billion a year ago.

Consumer loans were 94% of total loans as of March 31, 2022, compared to 93% a year ago.

The loan portfolios grew 22% for recreation and 38% for home improvement from March 31, 2021.

Net interest income grew 14% to $35.9 million for the quarter, from $31.4 million in the prior year quarter.

The average interest rate on the portfolio was 12.42% at quarter-end, compared to 13.44% a year ago.

Consumer loans 90 days or more past due were $4.1 million, or 0.28% of gross consumer loans, as of March 31, 2022, compared to $3.3 million, or 0.29%, a year ago. Delinquencies continued to be lower than historical averages.

Segment net income for the first quarter was $16.3 million, compared to $14.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Commercial Lending Segment

We originated $4.4 million during the 2022 first quarter, compared to $4.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Commercial loans were $77.9 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $58.9 million a year ago.

The average interest rate on the portfolio was 12.41%, compared to 12.65% a year ago.



Medallion Lending Segment

The Company collected $5.2 million in the first quarter.

Total net medallion exposure declined to $37.1 million (comprised of $4.6 million of loans net of allowance for loan losses and $32.5 million of loan collateral in process of foreclosure), representing less than 2% of the Company’s total assets, as of March 31, 2022.

Capital Allocation

Quarterly Dividend

The Company reinstated its quarterly dividend in February 2022. The first $0.08 per share dividend was paid on March 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share payable on May 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Plan

During the 2022 first quarter, the Company repurchased 67,660 shares of its common stock at an average of $9.12 per share.

As announced earlier today, the Company authorized a new repurchase plan for $35 million of its shares.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, net interest income and expenses, other expenses, earnings, growth, and our growth strategy. These statements are often, but not always, made using words or phrases such as “will” and “continue” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements relate to future public announcements of our earnings, expectations regarding medallion loan portfolio, the potential for future asset growth and market share opportunities. Medallion’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For example, statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Medallion’s business, operations, financial performance and prospects constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond Medallion’s control, the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Medallion, its customers and third parties. In addition to risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, for a description of certain risks to which Medallion is or may be subject, including risks related to the pending SEC litigation, please refer to the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Medallion’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Assets Cash, cash equivalents, and federal funds sold $ 138,794 $ 124,484 $ 140,277 Equity investments and investment securities 57,151 54,498 47,610 Loans 1,569,441 1,488,924 1,259,215 Allowance for loan losses (50,686 ) (50,166 ) (57,809 ) Net loans receivable 1,518,775 1,438,758 1,201,406 Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 33,834 37,430 50,733 Goodwill and intangible assets 173,923 174,283 201,532 Other assets 44,168 43,604 47,192 Total assets $ 1,966,625 $ 1,873,057 $ 1,688,750 Liabilities Deposits $ 1,332,112 $ 1,250,880 $ 1,084,074 Long-term debt 220,006 219,973 182,225 Accounts payable and other liabilities 22,193 19,113 22,508 Deferred tax liabilities and other tax payables 21,731 18,210 3,528 Operating lease liabilities 8,542 9,053 10,464 Short-term borrowings — — 73,937 Total liabilities 1,604,584 1,517,229 1,376,736 Commitments and contingencies Total stockholders’ equity 293,253 287,040 239,732 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 68,788 68,788 72,282 Total equity 362,041 355,828 312,014 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,966,625 $ 1,873,057 $ 1,688,750 Number of shares outstanding 25,507,113 25,173,386 25,034,355 Book value per share $ 11.50 $ 11.40 $ 9.58

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.‌

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS‌

(UNAUDITED)‌