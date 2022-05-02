BLOCKBOARD Presents: The UpNEXT; May 5th, 2022, 4 p.m. at the Friars Club

NEW YORK, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLOCKBOARD, the company that brings confidence, efficiency and transparency to marketers in the CTV/OTT space, presents The UpNEXT. This event will take place on May 5 at the Friars Club—a famous private club made famous for hosting risqué celebrity roasts, and known for its exclusive membership, which is made up of some of the world's greatest comedians and other celebrities.

As TV continues to undergo massive disruption with the viewership choices expanding and traditional media measurement unable to keep up, the timing is critical for marketers to rethink and develop new strategies. The UpNEXT will showcase how marketers are turning these challenges to their advantage, paving a confident path forward in the world of Connected TV / OTT.

A one-of-its-kind event, The UpNEXT will focus on the power and potential of trust, transparency and accountability amidst the tectonic changes in the media landscape. Join the company as it outlines the strategic vision, tool sets and client successes in the new world of Connected TV advertising.

BLOCKBOARD leverages the power of blockchain technology for advertisers by guaranteeing human-based impressions through the elimination of fraud and waste. As a result, the 'BLOCKBOARD Confidence Framework' consistently delivers measurable business outcomes and earns trust in the CTV/OTT space from performance and brand advertisers. BLOCKBOARD finds the shift from media metrics to performance metrics is the key to success in CTV/OTT.

BLOCKBOARD is the first full-service video accountability company providing marketers with advertising distribution with the proven security of blockchain technology. "Blockchain technology holds everyone accountable through full transparency and third-party validation of advertisement metrics. That's why advertisers interested in exploiting the emerging industry trends trust us," says Matt Wasserlauf, CEO and Founder of BLOCKBOARD. "The UpNext event will bring all the pieces together, including accountability in digital advertising and original programming geared toward the advertiser," he adds.

The UpNEXT will also feature an unveiling of a lineup of original programming from BLOCKBOARD Studios (https://www.myBLOCKBOARD.com/studios) —a high-quality, boutique production studio focusing on original, compelling brand content and collaboration including:

The American Table , hosted by Ron Insana and Noelle Nikpour

, hosted by Ron Insana and Noelle Nikpour Feel Ageless , with host Jennifer Pate

, with host Jennifer Pate Laughter is The Best Medicine

The UpNEXT will be emceed by Ron Insana—American business journalist, senior analyst and commentator at CNBC, and host of The Market Scoreboard Report with Ron Insana radio show. Also featured will be a special guest performance by comedian, actor, and podcast host Kevin Pollak, well-known for films such as A Few Good Men, The Usual Suspects and Casino. The event will introduce the growing team at BLOCKBOARD, including: Founder, CEO and Digital Pioneer Matt Wasserlauf; President and CTO Tarun Yadav; EVP of Customer Success Matt Timothy; and SVP of Customer Experience Roxanne Geyer.

