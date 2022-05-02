Five Star Bancorp Announces Financing of SMUD Residential Energy Efficiency and Electrification Project Loans

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (the “Company” or “Five Star”), the holding company for Five Star Bank, today announced financing Sacramento Municipal Utility District (“SMUD”) residential energy efficiency and electrification project loans.



The Company and Folsom-based LoanGlide have collaborated with SMUD to offer a new financing option for energy efficient upgrades for SMUD residential customers. Sustainable Home Improvement Loans can be used to finance energy efficiency upgrades such as converting from gas to electric appliances and equipment, as well as improvements including windows and weatherization. Additional upgrades such as new countertops can be bundled into these projects. Eligible appliances and equipment include:

Battery storage

Cool roof

Electrical panel upgrade

EV Charger

Heat pump HVAC or heat pump water heater

Home electrical wiring

Induction cooktop/range

Lighting

Non-heat pump HVAC or water heater

Pool pump

Seal and insulate

Solar

Switch from gas to electric dryer

Windows

“We are very happy to work with SMUD to help protect the earth’s natural resources,” said James Beckwith, Five Star Bank President & CEO. “LoanGlide is a great technology partner helping the Bank execute on its commitment to sustainable energy in our region.”

New loan features include attractive annual percentage rates (APRs), currently ranging from 4.99 percent to 7.49 percent, and an easy, paperless application process powered by LoanGlide, that includes electronic signature capabilities for loan documents, faster loan decisions and a wider range of eligible projects - not only SMUD rebated measures, but also any energy efficiency or electrification upgrade, which can be combined with a home improvement project.

Learn more at smud.org/Loans.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star has seven branches and two loan production offices throughout Northern California.

About LoanGlide

LoanGlide (www.LoanGlide.com) is a leading Financing Technology platform enabling merchants to increase sales by offering affordable financing to their consumers. We make it easier for both merchants and consumers by embedding our solution into the merchant's workflows. The company was established in 2019 and has helped merchants, consumers and banks with millions of dollars in transactions.

About SMUD

As the nation’s sixth-largest, community-owned, not-for-profit electric service provider, SMUD has been providing low-cost, reliable electricity to Sacramento County for more than 75 years. SMUD is a recognized industry leader and award winner for its innovative energy efficiency programs, renewable power technologies and for its sustainable solutions for a healthier environment. In 2020, SMUD’s power supply was more than 60 percent carbon free, and SMUD has a goal to reach zero carbon in its electricity supply by 2030. For more information on SMUD’s Zero Carbon Plan and its customer programs, visit smud.org.

