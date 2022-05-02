Vera Therapeutics Selected to Present Interim Phase 2 Data for MAU868 to Treat BK Virus in Kidney Transplant Patients as Oral Late-Breaker at the American Transplant Congress 2022

BRISBANE, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological disease, today announced that interim data from the Phase 2 trial of MAU868 versus placebo to treat BK Virus (BKV) in kidney transplant patients will be delivered in a late-breaking oral presentation at the American Transplant Congress (ATC) 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.



Details of the oral late-breaking presentation are as follows:

Title: A Randomized Study of MAU868 vs. Placebo to Treat BK Viremia in Kidney Transplant Recipients Date: June 4, 2022, 2:30 PM ET Session: Late Breaking: Clinical Trials Abstract Number: 7056 Presentation Number: 9004 Location: Ballroom B, John B. Hynes Convention Center Presenter: Stanley C. Jordan, M.D., FASN, FAST, director of nephrology & transplant immunology, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

About MAU868

MAU868 has the potential to neutralize infection by blocking BKV virions from binding to host cells. MAU868 is currently undergoing a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy for the treatment of BKV in kidney transplant patients. Vera holds an exclusive worldwide license for the development and commercialization of MAU868 in all indications acquired from Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pfizer Inc.

About Vera

Vera Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunologic diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger’s disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK Virus, a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters, events or results that may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Vera’s product candidates, strategy, and regulatory matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plans,” “will,” “expects,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Vera’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the regulatory approval process, results of earlier clinical trials may not be obtained in later clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with Vera’s business in general, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other risks described in Vera’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Vera undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

IR@veratx.com

Media Contact:

Kathy Vincent

Greig Communications, Inc.

kathy@greigcommunications.com