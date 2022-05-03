Coming to a City Near You: Mullen Announces U.S. Test Drive Tour for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover

BREA, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces an upcoming national test drive tour for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover. As part of its tour, Mullen will make stops across the U.S to provide FIVE reservation holders with the opportunity to test drive and experience the new Mullen FIVE EV Crossover in person.

Over the course of six weeks, starting in October, Mullen will embark on the 19-city test drive tour across the U.S. Mullen will conduct a two-day event in each city for reservation holders to test drive and experience the Mullen FIVE in person. As the test drives will be conducted on closed circuits or racetracks, the event will be limited to a set number of drivers per day. The tour will start in Mullen’s home base, Southern California, and will cover major U.S. cities including:

Los Angeles

San Diego

Las Vegas

Houston

Dallas

Memphis

Miami

Atlanta

Charlotte

Washington

Philadelphia

New York

Boston

Detroit

Chicago

Denver

Seattle

Portland

San Francisco

"We’re excited to announce our 19-city U.S. tour for the Mullen FIVE to thank our investors and FIVE reservation holders for their continued support,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “We’ve had great response from everyone who had an opportunity to experience the FIVE in person at the 2021 LA Auto Show. Thousands of people across the country will now have the opportunity to test drive the Mullen FIVE on our national tour.”

Mullen asks interested individuals who have not already done so to book their FIVE reservation here in order to secure a spot on the upcoming national tour. Further details and upcoming progress will be shared on Mullen’s social media platforms and with individuals who opt to stay connected here .

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether there will be continued interest in the Mullen Automotive stock by retail investors; whether the Company will achieve its objectives of launching its EV crossover, the FIVE, within anticipated timelines and, if so, whether the FIVE will be a success; and whether the Company’s partnerships with ARRK, Dürr, and DSA Systems and Over the Air (OTA) will result in expediting the rollout of the FIVE. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

