IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Gamechangers LIVE Interview with Nowigence Inc. CEO Anoop Bhatia

LOS ANGELES, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Anoop Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Nowigence Inc., an innovative software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) company, recently appeared on Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series putting a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and sharing perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners.



The broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and Speaker Sergio Tigera, is available for on-demand viewing on Gamechangers LIVE.

During the interview, Bhatia discussed his background, beginning with his role in establishing GE Silicones as GE’s first wholly owned foreign subsidiary in India.

“I joined the field of globalization at a time when information was very difficult to get. The internet hadn’t shaped up yet,” Bhatia said. “When you join a global team and you’re asked to look for competitors in countries where the parent company has never been, it’s very difficult. There are various language issues… So, how you do you collect competitive intelligence? … I started with GE in 1993. These are the issues that we had at that time, just collecting information… Now, we’re struggling with another issue; we have too much information. How do we bring it down to something that is digestible?”

“In 2015, I knew a group of data scientists working on a technique for extracting content from doctors’ notes and organizing them in the form of structured data,” he continued. “They had just concluded a study where they could extract various symptoms to different diseases from doctors’ notes and the cures that they prescribed in order to find the fastest route from symptoms to cure… This group of data scientists became my advisors, and we went down the path of finding out how to digest knowledge from information.”

“They helped us in the initial stages to do some research and break down the subject of knowledge into three core competencies… retrieving relevant information... converting it into a knowledge base… and implementing a very smart search engine where you can ask complex questions,” Bhatia added. “One very simple use case is whenever you are advertising for jobs. You get tons of resumes… and none of the job search engines actually give you a database of the number of skills that the person is advertising. If you have those skills and a database… you just need to go in and ask for your requirements, and it will pull out the candidates that meet those requirements… That’s just one use case for Pluaris™… It brings you speed, productivity and value from whatever data it reads.”

Throughout the interview, Bhatia continued to discuss Nowigence’s Pluaris™ platform, providing more insight into the many advantages of AI in processing and structuring data.

Learn more by viewing the full interview on Gamechangers LIVE.

About Nowigence Inc.

Nowigence Inc. is an innovative software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) company focused on developing and bringing to market Pluaris™ — a comprehensive, ready-to-use artificial intelligence (“AI”) platform. Pluaris delivers the combined power of an intelligent reader along with a smart search engine. It works 24/7 reading and analyzing relevant content as it is being created in various public and private data sources on topics that one reads either because one enjoys them or because one needs to gather information to fulfill job tasks or other responsibilities. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Nowigence.com

