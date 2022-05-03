Infrascreen Secures $1.5 Million in Seed Funding to Advance Carbon Neutrality for Greenhouses

NEUCHÂTEL, Switzerland, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrascreen , provider of nanotech solutions for energy-efficient climate control, today announced that it has secured $1.5 million in seed funding from Investbridge Capital and ACE & Company. Infrascreen uses nanotechnologies to produce smart materials for greenhouses, helping to increase their energy efficiency, lower their carbon footprint, and grow higher quality produce.



Investbridge Capital and ACE and Company led the funding round. Infrascreen will leverage the funding to create full-scale pilot products for commercial greenhouses.

“The world is undergoing massive changes in the production and distribution of food, fighting to keep up with rising populations, immense inefficiencies throughout the supply chain, and a climate change crisis,” said Kieran Francis of Investbridge Capital’s AgTech VC fund. “We see this as an incredible opportunity to support innovative companies who are providing real-world solutions and support Infrascreen as they work to forge change by ensuring that the future of fresh fruits and vegetables will be carbon neutral.”

The global commercial greenhouse market is valued at more than $29 billion and is projected to grow by nearly 10 percent per year through 2026 as widespread adoption accelerates. Demand is attributed to greenhouses' ability to produce high yields of crops without pesticides, herbicides and fungicides and without the environmental demands of traditional farming.

Infrascreen’s smart material increases greenhouse energy efficiency through better leveraging of natural radiations. With a 20% reduction in energy consumption, growers benefit from enhanced climate control at a lower energy cost, leading to more sustainable and profitable greenhouses.

“High-tech greenhouses are the best way to grow pesticide-free fruits and vegetables to scale without wasting our limited natural resources,” said Henri de Lalande, CEO of Infrascreen. “Yet, as sustainable as they are, it is urgent that high-tech greenhouses reach carbon neutrality, and Infrascreen is going to be key in achieving this objective.”

About Infrascreen

Infrascreen, provider of nanotechnology solutions for energy-efficient climate control, was founded in 2019 in Switzerland. It has received numerous support and awards, including from the Swiss Climate Foundation, the Swiss Federal Office for Energy, InnoSuisse, the 2020 BCN Innovation Award, NextCorps’ Luminate NY accelerator program, The Foundation for Technological Innovation. Infrascreen is headquartered in Neuchâtel, Switzerland and has offices in Rochester, New York. For more information, visit www.infrascreen.com .