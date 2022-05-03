Sondrel Deploys Arteris IP for Next-Generation Multi-Channel Automotive SoC

READING, United Kingdom and CAMPBELL, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sondrel and Arteris IP (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and IP deployment software that accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that Sondrel is adopting FlexNoC interconnect IP in its next generation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) architecture. The onchip-interconnect was selected for its configurability and performance. The product enables the SFA 350A multi-channel automotive vehicle IP platform requirements. FlexNoC supports the ability to design the NoC to match the performance of IP blocks to ensure that data flows at the right speed in, out and around the SoC. It enables designers to quickly design and verify a chip that precisely meets the customer’s silicon specifications on time and within budget.



The SFA 350A is part of Sondrel’s Architecting the Future™ family of IP reference platforms that provide a fast track to a custom SoC. The design is focused on ADAS to support driverless and automotive vehicle applications to meet ISO 26262 requirements. It has four channels for sensors that can be either passive for optical camera inputs or active using LIDAR and RADAR.

The product design is an incredibly complex platform enabled for scalability and flexibility due to its framework architecture. This allows the processor units for the chip’s four channels to be selected according to the processing power required by the application without any changes to the rest of the chip. This modular approach makes the system versatile and scalable. Powerful solutions can be created by ganging identical SFA 350A quad-core chips together to form a cluster.

“Through many years of working with Arteris, we knew that FlexNoc would reliably deliver exactly what we needed, backed up by excellent technical support,” said Edwin Loverseed, head of engineering at Sondrel. “The SoC interconnect provides a complete, comprehensive solution spanning architecture exploration to physical implementation and verification.”

“Sondrel has specialized in large complex SoCs that are always pushing the envelope in terms of complexity and advanced nodes,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris IP. “We are delighted that FlexNoC is enabling Sondrel designers to continue to pioneer the creation of high-performance compute solutions that will innovate the automotive industry.”

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com or find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/arteris.

About Sondrel

Founded in 2002, Sondrel™ is the trusted partner of choice for handling every stage of an IC’s creation. Its award-winning define and design ASIC consulting capability is fully complemented by its turnkey services to transform designs into tested, volume-packaged silicon chips. This single point of contact for the entire supply chain process ensures low risk and faster times to market. Headquartered in the UK, Sondrel supports customers around the world via its offices in China, India, Morocco and North America. For more information, visit www.sondrel.com

Arteris, FlexNoC, Ncore, CodaCache, PIANO, Arteris IP and the Arteris IP logo are registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

Sondrel and Architecting the Future are trademarks of Sondrel Limited.

