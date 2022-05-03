Extension of the powers of a Member of the Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus

The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus decided to extend the powers of a Member of the Management Board of the company, Mr. Tõnu Toomik until 6 June 2025 (inclusive). The Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus will continue with two members: Mr. Andres Trink (Chairman) and Mr. Tõnu Toomik.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
Phone: +372 650 1250
E-mail: urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.