Extension of the powers of a Member of the Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus

The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus decided to extend the powers of a Member of the Management Board of the company, Mr. Tõnu Toomik until 6 June 2025 (inclusive). The Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus will continue with two members: Mr. Andres Trink (Chairman) and Mr. Tõnu Toomik.

