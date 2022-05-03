NP Digital Reinforces Senior Leadership Team with the Appointment of Brittany Richter as Chief Operating Officer

LAS VEGAS, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, strengthens its executive roster with Brittany Richter as its new Chief Operating Officer. In this position, Richter will lead progressive operations for NP Digital ensuring excellence across all facets of product and service offerings, and employee management.

Richter brings more than 11 years of combined experience in digital marketing, social media and business and staff management to the team. Most recently, Richter served as Chief of Business Strategy and Transformation for Dentsu Media, where she focused on the agency’s long-term planning, marketing, communications and employee experience. Prior to that, Richter dedicated 8 years at iProspect starting as the first social media lead where she launched its paid social media product making it the fastest growing offering at the agency. She left iProspect as its Chief Solutions Officers leading performance delivery for clients like COX, Hilton, Pfizer and Abercrombie & Fitch

“Attracting yet another global agency executive represents our dedication to building a team that enables us to compete with the industry’s largest agencies and win new business with world class brands,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “Brittany is passionate and skilled redefining operations talent and deriving value beyond cost, we’re thrilled to have her leadership in further evolving the agency’s success.

Brittany began her career teaching Public Speaking at the University of Delaware and now regularly speaks at conferences across the country. She is an esteemed industry expert and regular byline contributor to Adweek.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the rapidly growing team at NP Digital. I’ve followed the agency for quite some time and am in awe at how well NP Digital has positioned itself as a major challenger to larger and longer established agencies within the ever-evolving marketing space.” said Richter. “I look forward to working closely with the team to integrate and strengthen services across the extended global enterprise.”

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with 650 employees, seven offices, and headquarters in Las Vegas. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

