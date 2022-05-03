Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Management transactions  

Rovio Entertainment Corporation   Stock Exchange Release   May 3, 2022 at 6.00 p.m. EEST


Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
 
Name:René Lindell 
Position:Chief Financial Officer
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:14056/4/6
   
Issuer
Name:Rovio Entertainment Corporation
LEI:743700H95H3OPXDV6568
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:May 3, 2022
Venue:First North Growth Market Finland (FSME)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN:FI4000507538
 
Volume:(1): Volume: 2,400 Unit price: 1.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 1.81 EUR
(3): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 1.9 EUR
(4): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 1.83 EUR
 
Futher details:Linked to stock option programme
Aggregated transactions:
Volume:(4): Volume: 22,400
 

Volume weighted average price:		 

1.86429 EUR
 
Transaction details
Transaction date:May 2, 2022
Venue:First North Growth Market Finland (FSME)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN:FI4000507538
 
Volume:(1): Volume: 7,600 Unit price: 1.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 1.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 1.79 EUR
 
Futher details:Linked to stock option programme
Aggregated transactions:
Volume:(3): Volume: 17,600
 

Volume weighted average price:		 

1.84034 EUR

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and it’s sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)