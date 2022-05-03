Fraser Valley sales dip below 10-year average for first time in nearly two years

SURREY, British Columbia, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Property sales in the Fraser Valley decreased by over 35 per cent in April 2022 compared to the previous month, and while the figure is still the sixth-highest April on record for the past ten years, it marks the first time monthly sales have fallen below the ten-year average since June 2020.



In April, the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) processed 1,637 sales on its Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®), a decrease of 45.7 per cent compared to April 2021 and a 36.6 per cent decrease compared to March.

“We would typically see a flurry of activity around this time of the year,” said, FVREB President, Sandra Benz, “however that’s not been the case so far. While it’s still too early to say whether this trend will endure, the slowing of sales combined with an increase in active listings is helping to restore a semblance of balance to the market, which is encouraging for homebuyers.”

Last month, the Board received 3,622 new listings, a decrease of 27.8 per cent compared to April 2021, and a decrease of 20.9 per cent compared to March 2022. The total month-end active inventory in April was 5,387, 14.6 per cent higher than in March.

“In an effort to stem inflation worries, the government has moved quickly to implement interest rate hikes,” added FVREB CEO Baldev Gill. “In fact, we’re already back to rate levels we haven’t seen since 2019. This will put an added burden on homebuyers, particularly on first-timers, who will have to meet more stringent stress test conditions. Ultimately, this will likely result in a decrease in demand, which may slow price growth, however it will do little to resolve the underlying issue of low inventory.”

Across Fraser Valley, in April, the average number of days to sell a single-family detached home was 16 and a townhome was 13 days. Apartments took, on average, 13 days to sell.

MLS® HPI Benchmark Price Activity

Single Family Detached: At $1,731,000, the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home increased 0.2 per cent compared to March 2022 and increased 33.8 per cent compared to April 2021.

Townhomes: At $902,500, the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome increased 1.8 per cent compared to March 2022 and increased 38.3 per cent compared to April 2021.

Apartments: At $649,500 the Benchmark price for an FVREB apartment/condo increased 1.0 per cent compared to March 2022 and increased 35.6 per cent compared to April 2021.



The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board is an association of 4,597 real estate professionals who live and work in the BC communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Mission, North Delta, Surrey, and White Rock.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37de3e86-46f3-4b11-983c-3f062498c6da